9m88 Shares New Single 'Whatchu Gonna…?'

Taiwanese R&B singer, actress, and creative artist 9m88 (pronounced "Jo-m-Baba") shared the soulful single + video "Whatchu Gonna...?" from her newly announced sophomore album 9m88 Radio, out August 8 via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective.

Produced by Rainbow Chan (AUS), the track's jazzed-out production smoothly slides under 9m88's silky R&B vocals as she croons over a break up, letting go of her past to begin again. "The song's talking about organizing and tidying up a house to let go of a previous relationship. After a break up, I needed to take control back, and I didn't want to feel like a mess anymore. It's a goodbye song to an old lover and to my past," 9m88 explains.

A gorgeous, artfully styled music video directed by Candice Lo is paired with the intimate song, complete with colorful sets and stylistic dancing as 9m88 packs away her old relationship with the help of her friends.

Crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more, 9m88 Radio floats between genres, as if switching channels between different radio stations.

With themes of relationship struggles, internal doubt, self-expectations, and growing in your career, the album digs deep into the psyche of a young woman in the modern world. "This is a journey of tidying up my bedroom, healing my inner shadows, and returning to one's own-being," 9m88 says.

9m88 (Baba) was born in Taipei and raised in New York. After the release of her debut album Beyond Mediocrity in 2019 - for which she won Best New Artist at Taiwan's Golden Indie Music Awards in 2020 - she has continued to transform into a mature, self-possessed artist. In addition to an ever-growing music career, Baba has broadened her artistic range in fashion and film.

Her unique and colorful personal style has gained her high fashion status and she has been spotted on the cover of fashion magazines across Asia, including ELLE, VOGUE, Milk X, and many others. She has also partnered with multiple esteemed luxury and beauty brands such as CHANEL, LOEWE, Miu Miu, Estée Lauder, Shu Uemura, and more. Since 2020, Baba began her acting career, with a supporting role in the Taiwanese film "I Missed You," as well as starring in the TV drama series "Mr. Hito."

9m88 will also be performing at the MetaMoon Music Festival at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 26, featuring Lay Zhang, Karencici, ØZI, Sury Su, and more, hosted by MC Jin.

