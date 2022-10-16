92NY to Present MILOŠ in Concert This Month

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, will present MILOŠ, guitar, plays Bach, Albeniz, Villa-Lobos, and more, on October 28, 2022 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/milos-guitar.

One of today's most electrifying guitarists, MILOŠ brings new dynamism and range to 92NY's celebrated Art of the Guitar series.

Born in Montenegro and now based in London, MILOŠ has been selling out concerts throughout Europe with his repertoire that takes him from Bach to Spanish masterworks, global pop, and beyond. His Beatles tribute album Blackbird featured artists from Tori Amos to Steven Isserlis to Sérgio Assad - each of them drawn to MILOŠ' artistry and his world view of the classical guitar. On this program: Bach's Chaconne, Spanish masterworks, the New York premiere of an homage to Andrés Segovia by French composer Matthias Duplessy, Tōru Takemitsu's exquisite guitar arrangement of Harold Arlen's "Over the Rainbow," and more.

Program:

Sor, Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9

Bach, Chaconne in D Minor, from Partita for Solo Violin, BWV 1004

Tarrega, Lágrima

Albéniz, Sevilla, from Suite Española, Op. 47

Villa-Lobos, Five Preludes

Arlen/Takemitsu, Over the Rainbow

Mathias Duplessy, Amor Fati (NY premiere)

About the Artists

'Love at first listen' is how Miloš describes the moment when, as a child in Montenegro, he first picked up the old guitar that was lying around his childhood home gathering dust. Montenegro in the early 1990s was not an obvious gateway to classical music, hence his family were cautiously supportive when, aged 14, Miloš decided to go to a specialist music school. Leaving the Balkans and arriving in London to take up a coveted place at the prestigious Royal Academy of Music was, he says, 'a bit like going to Mars'. Fast forward to 2010: Miloš signed an exclusive recording contract with the legendary classical label Deutsche Grammophon and before long he was performing sell-out concerts as a soloist with international orchestras and in recitals. He has appeared in some of the most important concert halls and at major festivals around the world, while continuously topping music charts with his bestselling recordings. One of the highlights of that period was his solo guitar recital at the Royal Albert Hall to a full house, which was the first of its kind and much lauded by the critics. He returns to the Royal Albert for a recital in-the-round on June 1st 2022. Miloš's early albums 'Mediterraneo' and 'Latino' were hugely successful, while his 2014 recording of Rodrigo's concertos with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin had the Sunday Times calling him 'The King of Aranjuez'. His 2016 record, 'Blackbird - The Beatles Album', was received with unanimous acclaim, as was his fifth studio album 'Sound of Silence', released in 2019 and showcasing a musical treasure trove including brand new arrangements of classical repertoire, affectionate nods to the pop world, and collaborations with friends. Over the past decade, the instrument's popularity has exploded thanks to Miloš' pioneering approach. Aspiring guitarists can learn from him through Schott's Play Guitar with Miloš series. In 2016 BBC Music Magazine included him in their list of "Six of the Best Classical Guitarists of the past century". This year Miloš celebrates 10 years with Universal Music with his new album "The Moon and the Forest", showcasing world premiere recordings of two brand new guitar concertos written especially for him. Joby Talbot's 'Ink Dark Moon' received its stage premiere at the BBC Proms in 2018 at the Royal Albert Hall, with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, while Miloš joined the National Arts Centre Orchestra Ottawa for Howard Shore's 'The Forest' in 2019. The album celebrates his commitment to commissioning new works for the guitar and cements his role as a pioneer and innovator of contemporary guitar repertoire for the ages. Miloš appeared as a soloist with London and LA Philharmonic, Atlanta Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Orchestra National d'Espana, Santa Cecilia Rome, NHK Tokyo. Performances in the current 2021/22 season include Verbier Festival, Schleswig Holstein Music Festival, Istanbul, Kotor, Ostrava, recitals in New York, London, Washington DC, concertos with Atlanta and Detroit Symphony Orchestras, Orchestra Metropolitan in Montreal and The Halle Orchestra. Taking every opportunity to promote classical music to the widest possible audience, Miloš often finds himself in the role of a radio and TV presenter. He is a passionate supporter of music education and acts as a Patron of the Mayor of London's Fund for Young Musicians and the Awards for Young Musicians. Miloš Karadaglić lives in London and performs on a 2007 Greg Smallman guitar. He is one of the world's most celebrated classical guitarists today.

2022/23 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season will feature 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

Select Highlights:

This season marks the first time 92NY is presenting a fully integrated concert season across genres, including performances by Kate Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Regina Carter, Angela Hewitt, Larisa Martinez, Branford Marsalis,Kelli O'Hara, Eric Owens, Pepe Romero, Caroline Shaw, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Jessica Vosk. The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from composer Jimmy López, performed by J'Nai Bridges and theCatalyst Quartet. The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center. An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, as well as exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices. The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams 92NY's signature series exploring the American songbook, Lyrics and Lyricists, continues to explore the best of Broadway, while also highlighting significant contributions to American culture by singer-songwriters across a variety of musical genres such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more. Two co-presentations in a collaboration with the World Music Institute featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Songs for Babyn Yar, originally produced by UK's Dash Arts. Two performances as part of an ongoing partnerships with The Curtis Institute of Music. Jazz, which has been a staple of 92NY's Tisch season since Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus took to the stage in 1955, will be performed by world-class musicians like Branford Marsalis, Fred Hersch, and Regina Carter not just within the renowned Jazz in July series, but throughout the year.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.