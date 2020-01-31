5 Seconds Of Summer Announce North American 'No Shame 2020 Tour'

5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are returning to the road this summer with the announcement of their No Shame 2020 Tour. The 2020 tour will see the band playing a number of venues across North America. With the success of their previous 5SOS3 and Meet You There tours and coming off the heels of their massive outing with The Chainsmokers, this will be a can't miss event for fans of the high energy rock band.

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American trek will kick off August 19th in Denver, CO and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more, before wrapping September 26th in Concord, CA. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album (Interscope Records) which includes the singles "Easier" and "Teeth."

5 Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

5SOS is the only band (not vocal group) in chart history to see its first three full-length studio albums enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1. Across their catalog, 5SOS has sold more than eight million equivalent album units and sold over two million concert tickets worldwide, while cumulative streams of their songs now surpass seven billion.

The band - comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) - has been recognized with an array of prestigious accolades including an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, eight MTV European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, two APRA and two MTV Video Music Awards.

5SOS NO SHAME 2020 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Wed Aug 19 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium Fri Aug 21 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheater at White River State Park Sat Aug 22 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sun Aug 23 Toronto, Canada Budweiser Stage Tue Aug 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Wed Aug 26 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Fri Aug 28 Washington DC The Anthem Sat Aug 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Wed Sep 02 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Thu Sep 03 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sat Sep 05 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Sun Sep 06 Allentown, PA Allentown Fair Wed Sep 09 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Thu Sep 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Sat Sep 12 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Sun Sep 13 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Tue Sep 15 Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory Thu Sep 17 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Mon Sep 21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre) Wed Sep 23 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre Sat Sep 26 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion





