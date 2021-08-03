Annual Other Minds Festival of New Music to Return for 25th Year

Curated by jazz concert producer Harry Bernstein, Moment's Notice will bring to the festival stage twenty-six of the greatest living artists working in the field of improvised music, featuring many of the pioneering icons of this music, as well as several artists whose work is at once a continuance and an expansion of the jazz avant-garde.

Festival artists include MacArthur Genius Award winners Anthony Braxton, Mary Halvorson, and Tyshawn Sorey; Guggenheim Fellows Jen Shyu, Wadada Leo Smith, and Zeena Parkins; Doris Duke Performing Artist Award winners William Parker and Myra Melford; NEA Jazz Master Roscoe Mitchell; Berlin Prize Awardee Elliott Sharp; and a number of additional performers whose music is a vital expression of the traditions of improvisation.

Throughout the Festival, performances combining dance, theater and video will be represented, including pianist/composer Myra Melford who will partner with Butoh dancer Oguri; William Parker's dance/theater work, The Sky is Trembling featuring dancer Patricia Nicholson; Wadada Leo Smith's Reflections and Meditations on Monk in collaboration with live video artist Jesse Gilbert; and Jen Shyu's luminous Nine Doors, a theatrical work with ritualistic overtones sung in multiple languages and performed by Shyu on a variety of instruments.

Other Minds Festival 25 will be presented as a live concert in San Francisco and as a livestream event worldwide. The streamed event will include intermission features, interviews with the performers, and live voiceover by expert hosts each night.

Tickets will go on sale August 2, 2021, for both the live and virtual event. Learn more at www.otherminds.org/other-minds-festival-25.