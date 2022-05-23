2 Shadows Share 'Bring The Cold Inside' EP

Vancouver, BC Canada based Metalcore band 2 Shadows have released their debut EP 'Bring The Cold Inside' on Rock Shop Records. They are also sharing the video for lead track 'Boulevard Of Broken Dreams' that features Ryan Hayes of Righteous Vendetta on guest vocals. The song has been added to key Rock & Metal playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

The band's Glen Bridden explains: ""When Tryst and I started experimenting with different songs to cover on the EP we both felt an immediate connection to Green Day's 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams'. We went through a huge turning point, in the past year especially, where we needed to start making sacrifices in our daily lives in order to keep the band growing. We had to seriously re-allocate our time to focus on our dream and it caused some of our personal relationships to wither or break off entirely. 'Boulevard' describes this feeling of isolation brilliantly and it was a very cathartic outlet for us. Our interpretation of the song really goes out to all the people who have sacrificed to pursue their dreams and to the 2 Shadows community who continue to support us every step of the way."

2 Shadows has been together since 2015 and have been steadily honing their craft through continuous touring. They draw inspiration from legendary acts like Slipknot and Rammstein, while also being influenced by contemporary acts such as Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Bridden says "Our live show is just as important to us as our recorded music. We try to make our live performances a visual representation of our songs. We are constantly building and evolving our stage show so our fans can always expect something different and exciting".

The material comprising the 'Bring The Cold Inside' EP channels the strife and chaos of existence into art that seeks to find silver linings when all hope seems lost. An uncompromising onslaught of aggressively slamming beats and destructively craggy riffs - topped with majestic keyboards, anthemic choruses and vocals that go from a grim gothic whisper to a bloodcurdling flamethrower scream at the drop of a detuned D. The EP is the metaphorical lighthouse in the storm of life, guiding listeners toward a better, healthier future. It's Heavy Rock and Roll rooted in the best of metal's history, yet undeniably future-facing.

The band just completed a U.S. tour opening for The Veer Union, and another round of tour dates is being scheduled for this summer, starting with a show at The Roxy in Vancouver on June 3rd.

