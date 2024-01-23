2 Shadows Release New Track 'Mad God'

Vancouver based metal band 2 Shadows are heading into the New Year in high gear with their blistering new track "Mad God'' on Rock Shop Records.

The song starts with a brief acoustic interlude before bludgeoning the listener with crushing down-tuned guitars and staccato snare sounds, underpinned by thunderous bass drums and piercingly intense vocals. The song laments how people blindly follow the rules to get ahead in life - often without ever really knowing why they are doing it.

2 Shadows Glen Bridden says "When Tryst and I wrote the song Mad God we were inspired by the Phil Tippett film with the same name. We were blown away by the apocalyptic dystopian setting and the delivery of the horror elements in the movie and it got us excited to try exploring those vibes musically. Our song "Mad God" ended up being the easiest and most fluid song to write and we didn't make many changes after the first demo.

He continues "When it came to the lyrics of the song I focused on the dissonance visible in everyday urban life, like how lonely you can feel in a densely populated area and how common it is for people to numb themselves with prescription drugs and the like. It would seem people feel more comfortable 'under an influence' and that's where the lyric "overdosed on sanity" comes from and where the dystopian horror begins to show itself and come full circle".

2 Shadows are veteran road warriors and are planning a tour for later this year. The band plans to release more new music in 2024.

About 2 Shadows:

2 Shadows has been together since 2015 and have been steadily honing their craft through continuous touring. They draw inspiration from legendary acts like Slipknot and Rammstein, while also being influenced by contemporary acts such as Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, and Avenged Sevenfold.

2 Shadows have gained serious momentum over the last year by going viral on all social media platforms - especially TikTok, where they have over 390k followers, and on Facebook - where they have 320,000 followers. The band has an impressive 100 Million content views across all their networks. 2 Shadows have amassed 5 million career audio streams and more than 2 million combined video views on Youtube.