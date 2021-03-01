Zoey Deutch and #AperolLovesPizza Charitable Initiative
Actress, producer and self-proclaimed "President of the Spritz Fan Club," Zoey Deutch is back in the kitchen prepping for National Pi(e) Day with her favorite pairing of a pizza and an Aperol Spritz cocktail. Zoey is mixing up "The Perfect Serve" in honor of the brand's #AperolLovesPizza charitable initiative.
Leading up to Pi Day on March 14, Aperol is hosting a social campaign encouraging Aperol lovers (21+ of course) to spread joy and inspire new adventures from the comfort of their kitchens by sharing their best Aperol x Pizza content with @AperolUSA. What's even more exciting is that Zoey will be picking one lucky winner who shares the best Aperol Spritz and Pizza content to receive a shout out on her social channels!
Check out a go-to Aperol Spritz recipe.
To help our friends in the hospitality industry, Aperol isa??donating $31,415 (remember Pi?) to Another Round, Another Rally,a non-profit financial resource providing COVID relief grants to families in the hospitality community, in addition to an added $3.14 for every post using #AperolLovesPizza and @AperolUSA.
Aperol Spritz 'Perfect Serve' Recipe
Ingredients:
- Ice cubes
- Aperol
- Prosecco
- Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle
- Slice of orange
Instructions: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.
As an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!
- P - Prosecco
- A - Aperol
- S - Splash of Soda
- S - Slice of Orange
