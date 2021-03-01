Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Zoey Deutch and #AperolLovesPizza Charitable Initiative

Mar. 1, 2021  

Actress, producer and self-proclaimed "President of the Spritz Fan Club," Zoey Deutch is back in the kitchen prepping for National Pi(e) Day with her favorite pairing of a pizza and an Aperol Spritz cocktail. Zoey is mixing up "The Perfect Serve" in honor of the brand's #AperolLovesPizza charitable initiative.

Leading up to Pi Day on March 14, Aperol is hosting a social campaign encouraging Aperol lovers (21+ of course) to spread joy and inspire new adventures from the comfort of their kitchens by sharing their best Aperol x Pizza content with @AperolUSA. What's even more exciting is that Zoey will be picking one lucky winner who shares the best Aperol Spritz and Pizza content to receive a shout out on her social channels!

Check out more information, and a go-to Aperol Spritz recipe.

To help our friends in the hospitality industry, Aperol isa??donating $31,415 (remember Pi?) to Another Round, Another Rally,a non-profit financial resource providing COVID relief grants to families in the hospitality community, in addition to an added $3.14 for every post using #AperolLovesPizza and @AperolUSA.

Aperol Spritz 'Perfect Serve' Recipe

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • Aperol
  • Prosecco
  • Soda, served from syphon or chilled bottle
  • Slice of orange

Instructions: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

As an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!

  • P - Prosecco
  • A - Aperol
  • S - Splash of Soda
  • S - Slice of Orange

Available for purchase via ReserveBar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Justin Coit Aperol


