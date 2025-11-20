CAMELBACK RESORT and BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT in the Poconos Exciting Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: There's dining experiences, winter fun, and much more in the Pennsylvania Poconos at Camelback Resort in Tannersville and Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton . Check out all there is to offer at the two venues.

Holiday magic comes alive in the Pocono Mountains as Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort announce a festive lineup of events, activities and dining celebrations for the 2025 holiday season. From Santa sightings and family-friendly fun off the slopes to indulgent Christmas and New Year’s Eve buffets, both destinations invite guests to celebrate the season surrounded by the scenic beauty of the Poconos. Recently recognized among the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the U.S. by the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards – with Blue Mountain Resort ranked No. 10 and Camelback Resort ranked No. 21 – these premier mountain getaways promise unforgettable winter holiday experiences for all ages.

Santa Arrives at Camelback Resort

Friday, December 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their grand arrival at Camelback Resort joined by their elves and friends from the Pocono Township Fire Department, who will help the jolly duo light the resort’s Christmas tree. In partnership with Toys for Tots of Monroe County, guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy valued between $10 and $30; in return, they will receive a custom reindeer pillowcase keepsake. The free, family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, children’s activities, a hot cocoa bar and holiday treats.

Breakfast Buffet with Santa at Blue Mountain Resort

Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Santa will be hosting a special Holiday Breakfast Buffet in the resort’s Vista Ballroom, spreading good cheer and merrily posing with the kids. The delicious brunch features everyone’s favorite cozy breakfast fare such as scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, French toast, home fries, bagels and assorted breads, coffee, tea, juices and hot chocolate with toppings.

$30 per person for ages 13 and over; $18 for kids ages 5 to 12; ages 4 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Snow Tube with Santa at Blue Mountain Resort

Every Thursday in December from 5 to 10 p.m.

Blue Mountain Resort will offer Christmas Snow Tubing every Thursday through Sunday in December from 5 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy snow tubing under festive holiday lights set to seasonal music with Santa making special appearances on Thursdays during the same hours. Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online.

Santa Monday at Camelback Resort

Monday, December 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the slopes

Camelback Resort will host a slopeside Santa Group Photo at 11 a.m. at the base of the mountain. Participants dressed head to toe in full Santa Claus attire will receive 50% off a lift ticket available at guest services. After the festive group photo, Santas can take a few runs down the slopes together – Santa-style.

Gingerbread House Workshop at Blue Mountain Resort

Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Families can enjoy gingerbread house decorating at Blue Mountain Resort creating festive masterpieces while listening to holiday music. Guests are provided candy decorations and hot chocolate, and Santa Claus will make a special drop-in to admire the creations.

$50 per session for a table of up to eight people (includes one gingerbread house kit); each additional gingerbread house is $25. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Ugly Sweater Party at Blue Mountain Resort

Saturday, December 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Blue Mountain Resort will host an Ugly Sweater Party at Last Run Lounge, featuring live music from Toolshed Jack. Guests 21 and older are invited to wear their most outrageous holiday sweaters, with prizes awarded for the ugliest looks. The event is free and promises a night of festive fun and holiday cheer.

Ugly Sweater Party & Christmas Karaoke at Camelback’s Thirsty Camel

Tuesday, December 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their most outrageous holiday sweaters and sing along during a festive night of Christmas karaoke. Prizes will be awarded for the best – and worst – sweaters, sponsored by Resort Beverage Company. The event will feature holiday fun, laughter and seasonal cheer. A valid lift ticket is required to access the snow.

Noon Years Party at Camelback’s Thirsty Camel Patio

Wednesday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revelers will enjoy a Noon Year’s celebration with the resort’s DJ spinning upbeat tracks. At noon, guests will raise their glasses for a celebratory toast and have the chance to win resort swag. Attendees will receive a black-and-gold lei upon entry, adding to the festive atmosphere. An LED screening of vintage mountain videos will provide a nostalgic highlight to the event.

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Camelback’s Hemispheres

Wednesday, December 24, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Camelback Resort will celebrate Christmas Eve with a buffet dinner at Hemispheres restaurant, featuring festive, chef-inspired dishes for the whole family. The buffet includes salads, soups, a seafood station with oysters and shrimp, carving stations with prime rib and rack of lamb and entrees like Honey Pineapple Glazed Ham and Butternut Squash Lasagna. Guests can enjoy vegetarian sides, a kid-friendly station, a gluten-free table and desserts including apple, pumpkin and pecan pies and assorted pastries all in a joyful holiday atmosphere in the Poconos.

Adults (13 and up) $59.99; children (6 to 12) $32.99; children 5 and under are free, exclusive of tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly recommended and can be booked online.

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Camelback’s Hemispheres

Wednesday, December 31, starting at 4 p.m.

Camelback Resort will ring in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant, featuring a variety of festive dishes for all ages. Guests can enjoy salads and appetizers such as Greek pasta salad, shrimp gazpacho shooters and a charcuterie and cheese display. The buffet also includes a poke bowl station, taco stop, pasta bar with signature dishes, a hibachi station with choice of protein and vegetables and a butcher’s station with herb-roasted beef ribeye and honey glazed ginger pork loin. Desserts include petite pastries, ice cream and waffle station and a chocolate fountain along with kid-friendly favorites.

Adults (13 and up) $69.99; children (6 to 12) $22; children 5 and under are free; exclusive of tax and gratuities. For reservations, visit online.

New Year's Eve Party at Blue Mountain Resort

Wednesday, December 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Blue Mountain Resort will host a New Year’s Eve Party at Last Run Lounge featuring an evening of dancing and music for guests 21 and older. A DJ will provide the soundtrack, and the celebration will include a champagne toast, midnight breakfast sandwiches and party favors. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Dr, Tannersville, PA 18372

Blue Mountain Resort is located at 1660 Blue Mountain Drive Palmerton, PA 18071

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort