WORLD VISION-Charitable Giving with the Give-Back Gift Shop, Interactive Pop-Up in Bryant Park

World Vision, the humanitarian organization dedicated to tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice, will bring charitable giving to life with the Give-Back Gift Shop, an interactive pop-up shop in New York's Bryant Park on Monday, December 2nd and Tuesday, December 3rd (GivingTuesday), from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Patrons will have the opportunity to give back in a variety of ways, from shopping in the Marketplace, visiting goats and alpacas, and building care kits for those in need.

WHAT:

World Vision's Give-Back Gift Shop - all proceeds from the Give-Back Gift Shop benefit people served by World Vision around the world, including New York.

WHERE:

Bryant Park

WHEN:

Monday, December 2nd and Tuesday, December 3rd (GivingTuesday); 11 a.m.-8:30p.m.

THINGS TO DO/SEE:

Shop the Marketplace to purchase handcrafted gifts created by fair trade artisans helping kids and communities lift themselves out of poverty

Visit animals in the Marketplace and take a photo with goats; donate an animal that can deliver choices for a child's future

Patrons are able to enroll in Chosen, World Vision's new initiative in child sponsorship that enables children to choose their sponsors for the first time in World Vision's almost seven-decade history.

Build a care kit by writing an encouraging note and filling a bag with personal care essentials to those impacted by poverty, disaster, homelessness, abuse both here at home and around the world

Take a photo in the Celebration Photo Booth

And for those not in the area, gifts can be purchased here:

https://donate.worldvision.org/gift-catalog/handcrafted-gifts#active

https://donate.worldvision.org/gift-catalog/gifts-that-multiply#active (these are gifts specifically to help children directly, i.e. hunger relief, clothing, medicine and supplies)

Also - Thirty-One Gifts, has partnered with World Vision to match up to $1 million in products to help communities around the world with items to support new moms, deliver medical supplies, and keep girls in school.

For more information on World Vision, please visit https://www.worldvision.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Vision





