WORLD NUTELLA DAY on 2/5-Celebrate with Giveaways

World Nutella Day is coming up on February 5 and the hazelnut spread is celebrating in a big way this year with two giveaways and incredible prizes, including a five-day trip to visit the birthplace of Nutella in Italy! Nutella is also encouraging fans across the U.S. to come together on social media through their shared love of the brand to unlock 20,000 free jars of Nutella.

How to Celebrate World Nutella Day:

-World Nutella Day Italy Experience Sweepstakes: One Nutella fan and their guest will have the chance to win a five-day/four-night trip to visit the birthplace of Nutella in Italy. The experience will include a guided Nutella factory tour as well as other local activities that celebrate Nutella's culture and heritage. Participants can visit NutellaDay.com to complete their entry form beginning on February 5 at 12 a.m. ET through February 6 at 6 a.m. ET.

-World Nutella Day Coast-to-Coast Sweepstakes to Unlock 20,000 Jars of Free Nutella: Beginning on February 5, 2020 at 12 a.m. ET through February 6 at 6 a.m. ET, Nutella is uniting people in every state on social media for the chance to unlock 20,000 free jars of Nutella. Fans are encouraged to share their passion for Nutella on their personal Twitter, Instagram or Nutella's Facebook page and tag it with #WNDGiveaway and their state (for example, #NY or #NewYork). Once 50 posts from each of the 50 states go live, people will be able to visit NutellaDay.com to redeem a coupon for free Nutella on a first-come-first-serve basis. They can track live how many people from each state have posted at NutellaDay.com , and encourage friends and family across the U.S. to spread the love for free Nutella.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nutella





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You