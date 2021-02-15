WOODBRIDGE NJ Downtown Restaurants to Discover

Woodbridge, New Jersey is home to an array of downtown restaurants for every tastebud. From authentic Peruvian food to classic American Grill Cuisine, you can stroll the Main Street to discover a new and different dining experience every day of the week. Many of the restaurants are family friendly and also offer take-out and delivery options for your convenience.

Ristorante Venezia

Ristorante Venezia has been family owned and operated for the past ten years by Remy and Chef Sal. Their cuisines are made up of the freshest ingredients and prepared to order. Website: http://www.ristorantevenezia.com

Address: 112 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Yoshi Japanese Restaurant

Cozy family-operated eatery offering sushi, house rolls, hot Japanese entrees & vegetarian options. A favorite takeout spot highly recommended by Woodbridge locals. Many describe Yoshi's food as fresh, good quality and addictive! Website: http://www.yoshi4u.com/

Address: 405 Pearl St, Woodbridge Township, NJ 07095

Waka-Tay

Spices and big flavors are what it's all about at Waka-Tay. If you're looking for authentic Peruvian food, visit Waka-Tay on Main Street in Downtown Woodbridge. Website: https://wakataynj.com

Address: 98 Main St, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

(Photography by Lex Christie Photography for Social Sidekick)

J.J. Bitting Brewing Co.

Established in 1997, this spacious 3 story restaurant, J.J. Bitting Brewing Company was the first brewery to operate in Woodbridge Township since the repeal of prohibition in 1933. It resides in a beautifully restored 100 year old brick building that once housed the J.J. Bitting Coal and Feed Depot. Visit for the finest American Grill Cuisine and Handcrafted Beers and Ales. Website: http://www.njbrewpubs.com

Address: 33 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Il Castello's

Il Castello's is a premier Italian restaurant with an extensive menu of almost 100 items features classic and creative Pasta Specialties, Fresh Seafood, top notch Veal, Steak, Ribs and Chicken along with Homemade Soups, a variety of Appetizers to please all.Website: http://www.ilcastellos.com

Address: 81 Main Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Reo Diner

Considered "The Gem of Woodbridge", Reo Diner has been proudly serving breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner and hospitality to Central Jersey since 1935. As many say, "Meet me at The Reo" when they want to enjoy great food and quality time with friends and family. You can dine-in, take-out / curbside pick-up / and Delivery with DoorDash. Website: https://www.reodiner.com

Address: 392 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Rosy's Tex Mex Burrito

Delicious, flavorful Tex Mex right in Downtown Woodbridge! Top items include: Nachos Grande, Tex-Mex Spicy Taco Salad and the Grande Chimichanga. Website:

Address: 96 Main St, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Lead Photo Credit: Roaming Voyager Photography for Social Sidekick