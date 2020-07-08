WONDER MELON and BEETOLOGY-Natural Beverages for Healthy Hydration, Mocktails and Cocktails

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Editor's Note: Beetology and Wonder Melon captured our attention as our readers are always looking for beverage options. After trying them and their recipes (included in this release), we happily recommend them for delightful, summer refreshment.

Staying healthy is on everyone's mind these days. And now that summer is here, keeping hydrated is also a must. Fortunately, two of today's trendiest superfoods - beets and watermelon - make it easy to check all the boxes.

These nutritious "it" foods are available in the form of refreshing, all-natural craft drinks. BEETOLOGY offers five tantalizing blends powered by beet juice, which is known to support the body's detoxification process, fight inflammation, help lower blood pressure, and boost stamina, among many other health benefits. WONDER MELON delivers the all-hydrating properties of everybody's favorite summertime treat, watermelon, along with its natural bounty of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

Devotees of these fashionable cold-pressed beverages swear by their delicious hydrating goodness. They love discovering new ways to enjoy beet juice and watermelon juice as mixers in cocktails, mocktails, even smoothies. (Some popular recipes follow.)

Fans also extol the virtues of serving these drinks solo, either over ice or straight from the grab-and-go bottle. WONDER MELON offers two delightful varieties: Cool Watermelon Cucumber Basil and Watermelon Lemon Cayenne . BEETOLOGY's crazy combo lineup includes Beet + Lemon + Ginger , Beet + Veggie , Beet + Berry , Beet + Cherry , and Beet + Tropical fruit .

BEETOLOGY and WONDER MELON are as "clean" as you can get. Made from 100% organic fruit and veggie juices, they are non-GMO, Fair Trade, certified OU Kosher, and free of sugar, artificial ingredients, soy, dairy, and gluten.

3 Things You Should Know About Beet Juice

-New evidence links antioxidant-rich beets to strengthened immunity, better skeletal muscle function, and greater stamina.

-The International Olympic Committee has declared beet juice a sports food.

-Beet juice is being used by researchers for its potential benefits to people with diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and the elderly.

3 Reasons to Drink Your Watermelon

-The amino acids in watermelon may lower blood pressure and reduce risk of heart attack.

-Watermelon is 92% water - a sweet way to keep every cell in your body hydrated.

-Watermelon has more of the antioxidant lycopene than any other fruit or veggie. Studies show that lycopene may be associated with reduced risk of cancer and diabetes.

Find all five varieties of BEETOLOGY and two types of WONDER MELON in the refrigerator section at health food, kosher, and grocery stores. They are distributed by KAYCO, a leader in convenient products for healthy lifestyles.

Wonder Melon Immune-Boosting Smoothie

1 frozen banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup Wonder Melon Watermelon Lemon Cayenne

¼ cup orange juice

Honey to taste

Buzz all ingredients in a blender and enjoy.

Tropical Beet-a-Colada

1½ cups ice

3 oz. Beetology Beet + Tropical Fruit

2 oz. coconut cream

2 oz. dark rum

2 oz. coconut rum

Blend all ingredients in a blender until frothy. Garnish with a pineapple slice.

Beetology Beet Berry Lemonade Mocktail or Cocktail

The prettier your drink is, the better it tastes This frozen beet berry lemonade comes together with a few simple ingredients including Beetology beet + berry, ice, and fresh lemon juice. (Add vodka or gin if you dare!)

Wonder Melon is available at Central Market, Stew Leonard's, Best Market, Whole Foods North West, and AMAZON.

Beetology is available at Price Chopper, Tops, Shop Rite, Whole Foods Northwest, Albertsons and AMAZON.

About Kayco

Kayco is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. Its expanded Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products to the general market beyond kosher, to meet the demands of consumers looking for optional products that are healthful, convenient and/or for restricted diets and lifestyles. These brands include Dorot, Absolutely Gluten Free, Beetology, Mighty Sesame, Tuscanini Foods, Wissotzky Tea Co. and new Wonder Melon™. They are headquartered in Bayonne, NJ. Visit: http://kayco.com/.

Photo Credit: Tropical Beet-a-Colada and Spiced Watermelon Vodka Punch, Courtesy of Kayco

