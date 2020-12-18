WISE WINE BUYING for the Holidays that are Budget Friendly

One thing hasn't changed during Covid-19, and that's our readers' interest in selecting delightful wines. Gifting, toasting, or pairing? Wines don't have to be expensive to be excellent. We have gathered a list of ten go-to wines that are accessible and are priced between $10 and $20. Enjoy these and share them with friends and family over the holiday season without overwhelming your budget!

Irmàna Grillo - Irmàna by Corvo is a hand-harvested wine that showcases the careful sorting of bunches of perfectly healthy, ripe, and native grapes. Grillo contains the bright, crisp flavors of a Sauvignon Blanc, with the soft easy body of an unoaked Chardonnay, with tropical fruit notes and stone fruit flavors typical of Sicily. Grillo will pair beautifully with white meat, fish, and the range of wonderful, Thanksgiving gravies. SRP $12.99. Visit: https://www.duca.it/en/corvo/.

Irmàna Frappato - This wine has the fruit and light body similar to a young Pinot Noir. Celebrate the bond between the grapes and the team that makes them. Their versatility is not only profound on the palate but in its interactions with food. Notes of sweet berries with a touch of spice that is typical of Sicilian red varietals. Try it slightly chilled and pair with turkey or any of your favorite roasted vegetables. SRP $12.99. Visit: https://www.duca.it/en/corvo/.

Enate 2015 Crianza - The countryside of Somontano is defined by a rural stretch of foothills and mountains in the northeast corner of Spain. It is a beautiful area that is well recognized for producing fine wines. The Enate 2015 Crianza, comprised of Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon, has a vibrant red color that is ideal for the festive holiday season. The wine has an intense complex aroma and is rich in spicy notes against the wine's background of ripe red fruit with a balanced tannin structure. It's long finish makes it ideal to be served with a robust charcuterie platter that includes hard cheeses, smoked fish, and meats. SRP $15 Visit: https://www.enate.es/en/.

Whitecliff Pinot Noir 2019 - This vintage is one of the best that they have produced in decades due to the fact that the fruit was in perfect condition. White Cliff Pinot Noir 2019 has exceptional color and intensity with aromas of dark cherry, boysenberry, and chocolate. The wine is a nice match for a charcuterie platter or with entrees such as roast duck and lamb dishes. SRP: $20. Visit: https://www.whitecliffwine.com/.

Mionetto Prosecco Rosé DOC - Mionetto, one of the world's favorite Prosecco producers, is thrilled to announce the launch of their Rosé DOC, available in the US this month. This will be one of the first Prosecco Rosés to hit the US market following the approval of Prosecco Rosé DOC production by the Prosecco DOC Consortium in May of 2020. With continued growth in both the Prosecco and Rosé categories, this new offering has something for everyone: bubbly lovers, longtime Prosecco loyalists, and rosé devotees can rejoice. With both Prosecco and Rosé in the name, a new category has definitely emerged. SRP $15. Visit: https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

Les Dauphins 2018 Red - This decidedly southern style of French wine is composed of 15%-20% Syrah and 80%-85% Grenache. It has a bright garnet hue that reflects Cotes du Rhone's sun-drenched terroirs from which it hails. The wine has a smooth structure with notes of ripe fruit. It is silky smooth on the palate with notes of licorice and vanilla. The wine pairs beautifully with a cheese and fruit plate or serve it with your next steak dinner. The festive bottle and label looks attractive on holiday tables. SRP $12. Visit: https://www.cellier-des-dauphins.com/.

Tussock Jumper Sauvignon Blanc 2019 - This wine from New Zealand has distinctive features with vibrant fruit characteristics of melon and blackcurrant balanced with fresh citrus notes. It is full and lively on the palate with ripe tropical fruit and balanced with a dry, crisp finish Serve this Sauvignon Blanc with grilled fish and shellfish such as prawns. Tussock Jumper Wines are produced globally, bottled at source, in the same places where the top-quality grapes are produced. SRP $12. Visit: https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/.

Florio Targa DOC Marsala 2006 Superiore Riserva Semisecco - Steeped in tradition, Florio Marsala was founded in 1833 and is one of the oldest producers of authentic Marsala in Sicily. Made with Sicily's native grape variety, Grillo, Marsala DOC's experience an extended aging in cask barrels with the final product bringing forth the rich aroma of dates and notes of dried fruits. The wine is sweet and velvety on the palate. The Targa, a Reserva Semisecco, is bright amber with beautiful topaz highlights. Largely undiscovered to even the most experienced Italian wine drinkers, high quality Marsalas showcase remarkable versatility. Enjoy sipping your Marsala as an aperitivo or serve it with a luscious dessert. SRP $20. Visit: http://www.disaronnointernational.com/winebrand/florio/.

Meyer-Fonne Gentil d'Alsace 2018 - Alsace Riesling is one of the most widely planted varieties in the region and is known for its zesty and dry flavor profile. With structured acidity and notes of lime, white flowers and stone fruit, Meyer-Fonne Gentil d'Alsace 2018 crowd-pleasing sipper will complement anything from Smoked Salmon to Roasted Pork. SRP $18. Visit: https://www.meyer-fonne.com/en/.

Georges DuBoeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2020 - The first wine of the harvest made it's annual debut in November, just in time for the holiday season. The 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau, made from 100% Gamay grapes, is a brilliant garnet color with a touch of purple. The palate provides vibrant red and black fruits with a subtle note of candy. Light-bodied and fresh, yet round, the expression of fruit follows through to the finish. This is an easy wine to pair with main dishes like roasted chicken or light pasta dishes. SRP $13.49 Visit: https://www.quintessentialwines.com/Georges-Duboeuf-Wines.

