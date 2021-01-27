WINTER IN THE TROPICS Now Open in Nolita

Feliz Coctelería, the team at Den Hospitality has launched a new limited-time concept (for those dreaming of warmer weather) at their Nolita location - ¡Winter in the Tropics! - now open through March 31st (at 349 Broome Street).

Inspired by winter travels to locales unknown, ¡Winter in the Tropics! invites chilly New Yorkers to journey to a destination *south of stress*. The pop-up offers a glimpse of the Latin-Caribbean coastline via frozen cocktails, beachy tunes, and fresh Mexican fare (think nachos, tacos, & more)!

¡Winter in the Tropics! features 52 outdoor seats including a heated Hacienda Sunroom and five heated, outdoor Mezcal Cabanas (with seating for 4-8). Guests are greeted by stuffed alpacas dressed in festive travel garb ready to take on the heat. To transport diners out of NYC, the outpost is outfitted with tropical fruit and other nostalgic-for-warmer-weather décor. Imbibers are encouraged to wash worries away with the aid of cocktails presented in parrot, pineapple, and cactus glassware. Hot and cold beverages (and vacation vibes) are served strong and include:

-COBBY-TOMA-TITA: Dark Rum, Yellow Corn, Popcorn, Sumac Curry Salt Rim

-PLACE BEYOND THE PIÑA: Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Reposado Tequila, Yellow Bell Pepper, Lime

-PARROT! AT THE DISCOTECA: Mint, White Rum, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Water, Jerk Seasoning, Lime, Aperol

-GUYANESE 'SPRESSO TINI (served hot): Allspice, Five Spice, Vanilla, Dark Rum, Overproof Rum, Coffee, Chocolate, Heavy Cream

-THE BOOZY HOT JACUZZI (served hot): Aguardiente, Cinnamon, Clove, Star Anise, Yellow Chartreuse, Lemon

One-way tickets can be scheduled via Sevenrooms. For more information, visit https://thegarretcocteleria.com/winter-in-the-tropics.

Photo Credit: The Garret Bars