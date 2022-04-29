WILD ROOTS SPIRITS Present Vodka & Soda RTD Beverages

This spring and summer you can select a canned cocktail that's all-natural, fruit-forward, and locally-owned, Wild Roots Spirits Vodka & Soda!

Wild Roots Spirits' canned Vodka & Sodas are sparkling craft cocktails made with real whole fruit and 100x filtered premium corn-based vodka. Like all Wild Roots products, their Vodka & Soda uses all-natural ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. With each 12oz can containing a light 4% alcohol by volume, these Vodka & Sodas are great for all-day sipping, whether you are spending time at the campsite, going to the beach, relaxing at the river or at a backyard barbecue. And with gatherings in full swing, keep a nice stock chilled for your guests. The beverage is low carb (1-3g), low calorie (90-100 Calories), low sugar, and gluten free.

Wild Roots current refreshing vodka soda flavors are Raspberry, Peach, and Blackberry. To learn more about Wild Roots Spirits and where to purchase their products, please visit https://www.wildrootsspirits.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wild Roots Spirits.