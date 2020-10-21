WELCH'S® Fruit Snacks for Halloween Treats

WELCH’S® Fruit Snacks

With Halloween right around the corner, Welch's Fruit Snacks is a product you should know about for at home gatherings, treating, or as an everyday staple.

Their 110-Count Box combines two popular mouthwatering flavors. They are available in Mixed Fruit and Berries 'n Cherries, making them the perfect box to buy in bulk for any holiday festivities. And the best part is that the fruit snacks are easily available on Amazon.

Welch's fruit snacks are made with REAL fruit and fruit is their first ingredient. The snacks are gluten free, have no preservatives and are also fat-free.

For more information on Welch's Fruit Snacks and their other products, please visit their web site at https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Welch's Fruit Snacks

