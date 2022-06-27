WAFFLE CRISP Cereal is Back

1990's kids, are you sitting down? Get ready for a nostalgic overload because the maple-flavored, crispy goodness of Waffle Crisp is BACK!

Post Consumer Brands heard the demand for everyone's favorite waffle-flavored cereal loud and clear on social media and is proud to re-launch the beloved brand. Waffle Crisp was first introduced in 1996 and was pulled from shelves in 2018. Since then, cereal connoisseurs and brand loyalists alike have been persistent in their quest to get this childhood favorite back for good.

The cereal was originally discontinued in 2018 but in 2021, Post brought back Waffle Crisp for a limited time. They did this because so many people were missing it when it was discontinued. The 2021 limited return sold out very fast and since then, consumers have been pleading for Post to bring Waffle Crisp back and for good this time.

Waffle Crisp will be widely available at retailers nationwide starting in July and it is already available for purchase in Walmart stores. The cereal is offered in two sizes that include 11.5-ounce Regular size and the 20-ounce Family size.

For more information on Post Consumer Brands, please visit https://www.postconsumerbrands.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Post Consumer Brands