VOCO – The RTD Cocktail for Good Vibes this Summer Season

Elegance Brands, Inc., a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, just announced the re-launch of its premiere beverage product VOCO, a "better-for-you" RTD cocktail that combines real vodka blended with coconut water, soda water and natural fruit flavor.

This unique beverage aims to deliver good vibes in a delicious, refreshing and convenient pre-mixed cocktail. VOCO was developed for consumers who are mindful of what they put in their body, with only 100 calories per 12oz can, but still want to have a great time.

As a more mindful spirit offering, VOCO is also gluten-free, low ABV, and low in sugar. With only 5% ABV per can, it allows consumers to enjoy more in one sitting. This single serving canned cocktail comes in four delicious fruit flavors that include Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Passionfruit.

To launch, VOCO will be available at select retail locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Tennessee, Ohio, and Alabama. Elegance Brands, Inc. will continue to roll out VOCO to additional U.S. states this year. SRP for a 4-pack of VOCO is $9.99. For more information, please visit drinkvoco.com

About Elegance Brands, Inc.

Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of functional beverages, plus super-premium spirits and alcohol brands, including Elegance Vodka, BITTERTALES Aromatic Bitters, SWAY Energy + Immunity, and newly VOCO. For more information about the Elegance story, visit http://www.elegance-brands.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elegance Brands