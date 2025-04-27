Torch & Crown Beer Garden Returns to Union Square Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Union Square Partnership and Torch & Crown Brewing Company, also known as “Manhattan’s Brewery,” is launching Torch & Crown Beer Garden. It will be returning to Union Square Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For its third season, Torch & Crown Beer Garden will yet again bring locally brewed beers, a delicious menu including pizza and fan favorites like the Lou Burger and pretzel, and a line-up of great programming.

Debuted in the popular Union Square Park Pavilion, the seasonal, open-air NYC Parks’ concession venue is Torch & Crown’s only offshoot outside of its SoHo brewery and restaurant. Torch & Crown Beer Garden is just steps from the 14th Street-Union Square subway station, featuring breezy indoor and outdoor dining, a bar and communal seating, as well as TVs for live sports and outdoor lawn games; pets are also welcome!

Hours of Operation:

Mondays through Wednesdays: 1 PM - 9 PM

Thursdays & Fridays: 1 PM - 10 PM

Saturdays: 12 PM - 10 PM

Sundays: 12 PM - 8 PM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Torch & Crown Brewing Company

