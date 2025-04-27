 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Torch & Crown Beer Garden Returns to Union Square Park

Torch & Crown Beer Garden is just steps from the 14th Street-Union Square subway station

By: Apr. 27, 2025
Torch & Crown Beer Garden Returns to Union Square Park Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Union Square Partnership and Torch & Crown Brewing Company, also known as “Manhattan’s Brewery,” is launching Torch & Crown Beer Garden.  It will be returning to Union Square Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For its third season, Torch & Crown Beer Garden will yet again bring locally brewed beers, a delicious menu including pizza and fan favorites like the Lou Burger and pretzel, and a line-up of great programming.

Debuted in the popular Union Square Park Pavilion, the seasonal, open-air NYC Parks’ concession venue is Torch & Crown’s only offshoot outside of its SoHo brewery and restaurant. Torch & Crown Beer Garden is just steps from the 14th Street-Union Square subway station, featuring breezy indoor and outdoor dining, a bar and communal seating, as well as TVs for live sports and outdoor lawn games; pets are also welcome! 

Hours of Operation:

Mondays through Wednesdays: 1 PM - 9 PM

Thursdays & Fridays: 1 PM - 10 PM

Saturdays: 12 PM - 10 PM

Sundays: 12 PM - 8 PM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Torch & Crown Brewing Company

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos