Torch & Crown Beer Garden Returns to Union Square Park

Union Square Partnership and Torch & Crown Brewing Company, also known as “Manhattan’s Brewery,” is launching Torch & Crown Beer Garden. It will be returning to Union Square Park on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For its third season, Torch & Crown Beer Garden will yet again bring locally brewed beers, a delicious menu including pizza and fan favorites like the Lou Burger and pretzel, and a line-up of great programming.
Season Opening Party (May 7)
In partnership with City Winery who is celebrating its Rose All Day season
Live Music: Matthew Lee & The Standbys (@mattyandthestandbys)
Weekly Entertainment:
Sundays: Jazz with Geoff Burke (@burkesworks)
Mondays: Trivia Night with NYC Trivia League
Fridays: Music with Shawn Parsons (@alabamashawn) & Matthew Lee & The Standbys (@mattyandthestandbys)
Debuted in the popular Union Square Park Pavilion, the seasonal, open-air NYC Parks’ concession venue is Torch & Crown’s only offshoot outside of its SoHo brewery and restaurant. Torch & Crown Beer Garden is just steps from the 14th Street-Union Square subway station, featuring breezy indoor and outdoor dining, a bar and communal seating, as well as TVs for live sports and outdoor lawn games; pets are also welcome!
Hours of Operation:
Mondays through Wednesdays: 1 PM - 9 PM
Thursdays & Fridays: 1 PM - 10 PM
Saturdays: 12 PM - 10 PM
Sundays: 12 PM - 8 PM
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Torch & Crown Brewing Company
