The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience at PEKARNA NEW YORK

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, a 90-minute interactive performance currently traveling across the U.S., will land in New York City on Thursday, September 23rd in the "curiouser and curiouser" Pekarna New York.

Pekarna New York, conceptualized by Australian-native Dean O'Neill, introduces Slovenian food and culture to New Yorkers in the largest restaurant and events venue on the Upper West Side.

Pekarna's unassuming exterior on Amsterdam Avenue hosts an unexpected array of separate dining rooms, bars and private event spaces, each with their own personality and separate stairways and entrances, making it as fascinating to explore as the topsy-turvy rabbit hole to wonderland.

The Alice is an immersive cocktail experience that combines riddles and cocktails all under the watchful eyes of the Mad Hatter, March Hare & White Rabbit. New Yorkers will be able to create two Wonderland cocktails, paint the roses red and devour "Eat Me" cake in Pekarna's Perilo Room, aptly named in honor of Mrs. Kim's laundry that used to exist in the space as "perilo" is a Slovenian word meaning "laundry." The room features a Monkey 47 gin bar and can also be reserved for public and private events, along with the 3 other event spaces on the lower level.

The event will take place every Wednesday - Sunday through November 30th and will include a few family-friendly sessions later in the fall. Tickets can be found exclusively on explorehidden.com along with more event details.

Pekarna New York is located at 594 Amsterdam Avenue, New York Visit www.pekarnanyc.com, PHONE: 646-974-9070. Follow them on INSTAGRAM: @pekarnanyc

Photo Credit: Courtesy @thealicecocktailexperience.