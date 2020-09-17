TWISTED TEA and Build a Head Offer

Twisted Tea

Watching sports, whether you're tailgating in the stadium parking lot or hanging out on the couch at home, is equal parts supporting the home team and drinking Twisted Teas-a-plenty. But it's also about getting much-needed facetime with friends and family - something we're all missing these days.

To heal nationwide cases of "missing the homies" (a considerable side effect of COVID-19), we're offering a chance for you to create a larger-than-life cardboard cutout of your very own Twisted Teammate to safely watch sports with. Simply upload a photo of your preferred teammate, whether it's a friend, parent, or even yourself (because we're all our own best friend in quarantine) at TwistedTea.com and we'll ship you your big head buddy in no time.

Full directions for claiming a cutout can be found below!

To Claim a Cut-Out: Drinkers can visit the Twisted Tea website while supplies last; a pop-up prompt will redirect to the cutout landing page, where they'll fill in necessary shipping details and upload their high-resolution cutout image. All images must have the consent of the owner to upload/process. Each cutout will arrive sporting a Twisted Tea "beer can" helmet, so you know it's ready to party. Both Twisted Tea and our partner vendor, Build a Head, will keep all personal details and shipping information private, and for cutout promotion use only.

About Build a Head: BuildaHead.com is a fun, unique service for creating personalized cutouts of friends, family, or just about anything you can imagine. Since launching in 2010, Build a Head has sold over a million heads (and counting) for hundreds of thousands of families. Build a Head products stand out in a crowd because they are big and well-made, helping your events go from ordinary to extraordinary. Make something memorable with Build a Head.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Build a Head and Twisted Tea

