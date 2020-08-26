THE YACHT CLUB Opens in Edgewater, NJ

The Yacht Club

The Yacht Club is now open in Edgewater, New Jersey on the Hudson River. The lighthouse-shaped facade will guide diners to this new waterfront seafood and sushi dining destination. The bar will have a dedicated area for oyster shucking, which will be perfectly complemented by an array of seasonal summer spritzes and frozen drinks. Surf and turf delights will be on the menu along with a dedicated sushi menu with tented outdoor seating to make The Yacht Club your home away from home every season of the year. And we have all the information for our readers.

Concept: You don't have to be a member to be a regular at The Yacht Club, which will open in Edgewater on the Pier of the Edgewater Commons Shopping Center. The lighthouse-shaped facade will guide diners to this new waterfront seafood dining destination. The bar will have a dedicated area for oyster shucking, which will be perfectly complemented by an array of seasonal summer spritzes and frozen drinks. Surf and turf delights will be on the menu along with a dedicated sushi menu with tented outdoor seating to make The Yacht Club your home away from home every season of the year.

Executive Chef: Executive Chef Gregory Zapantis' name can be found in the heart of every upscale establishment that elevated Greek cuisine into gastronomical art, including Molos in Weehawken, where he also helms the kitchen. A long line of distinctions and awards attests to his many accomplishments, but the distinction held closest to his heart took place in 2011, with his induction by the Hellenic Chef's Club, the only club founded on Greek soil, with the single purpose to support Hellenic cuisine around the globe. Gregory Zapantis was also the first culinary ambassador to Greece in North America, a true honor coming from the leading chefs of his home country, and brings the delicacies of the sea to The Yacht Club.

Sushi Chef: Sushi Chef Steve Song began his career apprenticing under Chef Masa Takayama at Masa in NYC. He then went on to work in the kitchens at ABC Kitchen, DOMODOMO and BARO by Chefs Society. Most recently the ICE graduate was Sushi Chef at Sheli's in the Square in Monsey, NJ before coming on board as head Sushi Chef at The Yacht Club.

Owner: The Hudson River Hospitality Group owns The Yacht Club and also owns Molos on the Hudson River in Weehawken

Design: Arcon Design was tapped to reimagine this spacious 13,000 square foot restaurant overlooking the Hudson River. Guests will be greeted by an expansive marble bar with seating for 20, complemented by a sexy and relaxed lounge area for 30 overlooking the water. Floor to ceiling windows in the main dining room overlook a deck with plenty of room to take in the water views from all sides. Inside, Olive Green walls and gold accented furniture can be found throughout. Furniture imported from Greece, gives the restaurant a vacation feel.

Food: The restaurant will offer an array of popular American seafood dishes like Maine and Connecticut Lobster Rolls, Maryland Crab Cakes, a Lobster Claw BLT, Popcorn Shrimp in addition to oysters and hand rolled sushi made to order.

Drinks: The outside bar overlooks the Hudson River and the Upper West Side of Manhattan and will serve an array of frozen cocktails and specialty drinks. The Yacht Club will also serve wines by the glass and bottle in addition to beer, cider, mocktails and smoothies.

Capacity: Outdoor dining will be available rain or shine for up to 60 guests. The main dining room inside The Yacht Club will be able to seat 120. Additionally, the venue boasts a Private Dining Room upstairs for 150 in addition to lounge and bar seating in the front of the restaurant for 50.

They Yacht Club's Days & Hours of Operation are Monday - Thursday 12pm - 10pm; Friday 12pm - 11pm; Saturday 11am - 11pm and Sunday 11am - 10pm

The Yacht Club is located at 541 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020. For more information, call 201-945-3300. You can also contact info@yachtclubnj.com. Use their social media handle @TheYachtClubNJ.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Yacht Club

