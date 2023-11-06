THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season

Editor’s Note: This experience is perfect for candy lovers of all ages this holiday season! After you enjoy the immersive candy-coated wonderland, take a fun, festive scavenger hunt in the Rockefeller Center area.

This holiday season, The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is making its debut at Rockefeller Center. The ticketed experience invites guests of all ages to discover an immersive, candy-coated wonderland before setting off on a magical scavenger hunt through Rockefeller Center’s campus.

Located at the Channel Gardens at 610 Fifth Avenue, Suite 7, The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic launches November 5 and runs through January 2. Hours of operation are Sunday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase now at magicalcandycottage.com. General sale is available October 24. Tickets are $25 to $45 per person depending on the day of the week and time.

The concept was inspired by a fabled tale that an old cottage, nestled inside the trunk of a Christmas Tree, is being flooded with magical sugar that is pouring in at the seams, which cottage keepers turn into edible candy for all who enter.

How the magical experience works:

-Guests arrive at the delectable destination and enter into The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic where they are immersed into a swirling, sugar rush fantasy inside a Christmas tree.

-They are met with two Cottage Keepers who are feverishly spinning sugar into candy for the holiday revelers who are also encouraged to pluck as much candy as they want from the cottage walls.

-Once guests have fulfilled their candy wonderland dreams, they are presented with a specially tailored, enchanting map so they may set out on a scavenger hunt through Rockefeller Center to discover their own Christmas magic.

-Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, guests are encouraged to return to the cottage, which has been completely transformed, to receive a gift magically produced out of thin air with a personalized message.

The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is brought to you by We Are Smile Studio, a new company creating immersive theatrical experiences founded by six-time Tony Award-winning theater and film producer Arielle Tepper and Creative Producer Vance Garrett of notable projects such as Museum of Ice Cream and Sleep No More, among others. The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic is the first of We are Smile Studio’s many experiential collaborations to come.

“It’s our hope when you leave The Candy Cottage, you take the essence of Christmas and magic of the holiday spirit to remember forever,” said Co-Founders of We Are Smile Studio Arielle Tepper and Vance Garrett. “We want to create immersive experiences that are special, transformational and leave lasting memories.”

The experience is designed by Nate Bertone (Interior Designer) and Adam Blumenthal (Lighting & Magic Designer). Fabrication and build by Nicolas Locke and Production Management by Jonathan Zencheck. The experience is produced by We Are Smile Studio LLC. KGM Theatrical is the General Manager. The marketing team includes Summer Fridays Brand Consultancy (Chief Marketing Officer), Julie Cohen (Partnerships), All I Wanna Do (Social Media), The Door (Media Relations), and Liza Wenger. Graphics designed by Pamela Frawley Design.

For more information visit the website at magicalcandycottage.com or Instagram @magicalcandycottage.

For private events, email questions@magicalcandycottage.com.

Photo Credit: The Candy Cottage of Christmas Magic