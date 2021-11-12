THANKSGIVING Day DINING-Check out These Great Spots

We have restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving dinner to make your holiday memorable. There are chefs all over the city that are ready to prepare a delicious meal for you, family, and friends. Check out these selections and make your reservations for an outstanding Thanksgiving 2021. There are also some incredible take-out options to make your holiday prep a lot easier. Celebrate and enjoy!

Bar Blondeau is the new French-style bar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. From notable chef partners Aidan O'Neal and Jake Leiber (Le Crocodile, Chez Ma Tante) and prolific restaurateur Jon Neidich of Golden Age Hospitality (Le Crocodile, Acme & others) Bar Blondeau is housed on the 6th floor of the lauded Wythe Hotel. For Thanksgiving, Bar Blondeau will be open from 2pm - 1am for indoor and heated outdoor seating. The full menu will be available - from lighter bites like Tuna Tartare with mustard seed and aged soy, to larger plates like Hake Tempura with yuzu mayonnaise, and Saffron Rice with blood cake, fried egg and almonds - and have new winter-friendly cocktails. A few examples include Silent Partner, Bar Blondeau's riff on an Espresso Martini with cold brew, mezcal and mole bitters, and Wish Fulfillment, a warm cocktail with local apple gin, pear brandy, all spice and lemon oil.

Olmsted, on Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn is from chef-owner Greg Baxtrom who known for its creative vegetable-forward menu that features produce from the lush backyard garden and local farmers and purveyors. Open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in from 2-8pm, Olmsted is offering a special family-style menu for $145 per person with dishes like Arctic Char Tartare, Cornbread and Sage Butter, Heritage Turkey Two Ways and Black Truffled Mashed Potatoes. Additionally, Olmsted is offering a limited quantity of takeout boxes that serves four persons for $375 with starters, mains, sides, desserts and more. And for folks that are in need of a pie, Olmsted is offering 8" housemade pies for pick up, including Pumpkin, Maple Pecan and Apple Strudel for $45.

UN Plaza Grill in Midtown East has the Thanksgiving holiday covered for in-restaurant and at-home kosher dining. For those wishing to dine in UN Plaza Grill's swank dining areas, a festive three-course prix fixe will be available at $80 with the option of switching out the Maple Glazed Free Range Turkey main course (or the alternative Pan-Roasted Atlantic Salmon) for Braised Boneless Short Ribs, Grill Center Cut Rib Eye Steak or Grilled Lamb Chops at a $35 to $40 supplement. Should feasting at home hold more appeal, the UN Plaza Grill is offering a sumptuous four-course "heat-and-eat" Thanksgiving Dinner Package for eight celebrants built around a 12-16 pound Roast Wole Fresh Turkey for $550, a rather remarkable value at $68.75 per person... especially when you consider absorbs all the supply chain uncertainty and preparation hassle. Plus, it will yield that greatest of post-Thanksgiving treats - leftovers!

Scampi, the vibrant coastal Italian restaurant in the Flatiron district has Executive Chef PJ Calapa's to-go Thanksgiving menu, "Everything But The Turkey" for $250 that serves 4-6 people. The dinner is available for pickup on Wednesday, November 24th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Scampi in NYC and in Short Hills, New Jersey. Pre-orders can be placed on the restaurant web site until Friday, November 19th. Scampi's Everything But The Turkey includes Little Gem Salad; Delicata with Burrata and Hot Honey; Brioche and Italian Sausage Stuffing; Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta Vinaigrette; Baked Potato Casserole; White Bolognese Lasagna; Pumpkin Pie, and Apple Pie.

Tuscany Steakhouse, located in the heart of Central Park South, will be open on Thanksgiving for extended hours from 12 pm - 10 pm with the addition of a Traditional Turkey Special, with all options available for both takeout and delivery. Tuscany Steakhouse is owned by veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj, an alumnus of Wolfgang's Steakhouse. The restaurant represents a rounded cuisine experience to their patrons with a menu marrying Italian American fare and classic American steakhouse. Their impressive wine list features over 300 new and old-world wines.

Black Barn Restaurant, the farm-to-table, American restaurant located in NoMad from James Beard Award-Winning Chef John Doherty. BLACK BARN Restaurant pairs a menu with refined food, wine, and service in a rustic, casual environment. Black Barn sources most of our ingredients from local farmers allowing us to provide our customers with the freshest ingredients that are seasonably available. For Thanksgiving, Chef is preparing a $125/per person three-course prix-fix menu to celebrate the occasion which will start with Wild Mushroom Toast (robiola, taleggio, parmesan, watercress), Roasted Squash, Fennel & Beets (quinoa, bibb salad, honey-yogurt dressing) and Venison Sausage (braised cabbage & apples). Entrees, guests will have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce with roasted endive, spinach gratin, Seared Branzino & Chanterelles with white beans, escarole, grapes. To pair with the mains, sides include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Cranberry Sauce. Sweeten the last bites with choices homemade Warm Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Pie, Butterscotch Bread Pudding or Chocolate-Cherry Brownies.

Lindens, the new dining destination at Arlo SoHo, will offer their new Seasonal American menu for Thanksgiving as well as some traditional holiday trappings with turkey and sides. Founded by industry vets Executive Chef Carsten Johannsen and Food & Beverage Director Gary Wallach of Renwick Hospitality, the new menu celebrates the essential tastes and flavors of each season with local ingredients, fresh seafood and New American classics. Available for dinner service starting at 4pm on Thanksgiving, the restaurant will offer their entire new menu with highlights such as the Peppercorn Rubbed Chicken, a half chicken grilled with peppercorn spice, served with a garlic puree and grilled vegetable salsa, Thyme Parker House Rolls baked in house and served with an acorn squash butter, and a Cranberry Cup to wash-it-down with Belvedere Vodka, Cranberry, thyme, apple, lemon, Lambrusco, homemade fruit rollup garnish. A Thanksgiving plate will be available with all the fixings, including turkey and available as a first come, first serve basis.

Estuary, the Brooklyn Bridge Restaurant, is serving up take-home Thanksgiving, so you can be the MVP of family meal or Friendsgiving. Prepared by Executive Chef Jonathan Rodriguez (Batard, Danny Brown Kitchen) with options starting at $270 including Whole Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Turkey Gravy, Mushroom Stuffing, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes, Roasted Baby Brussel Sprouts, Choice of a Thanksgiving Pie, and options can serve up to ten people. The Thanksgiving Pie options include Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie, Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie or Salted Caramel Apple Pie. All orders must be placed by November 19.

Cathédrale, located within Moxy East Village on East 11th Street is open on Thanksgiving serving up some seasonal specialty items for the holiday, along with some of their French-Mediterranean menu classics. The restaurant will be offering dishes à la carte with highlights that include Rotisserie Heritage Turkey with Root Vegetables, Stuffing, Cranberry Compote, Gravy; Autumn Squash with Honeynut, Delicata, Grains, Pomegranate Vinaigrette; Golden Raisin Chestnut Stuffing; Garnet Sweet Potato; Brussels Sprouts; Pumpkin Pie, and more. They will also be offering their ingredient-driven menu staples such as Yellowfin Tuna Cru with Poppy Seed Crisps, Green Olives, Cherry Tomato Preserve; Potato Chip Omelette with Kaluga Caviar, Crème Fraîche; Black Truffle Fettuccine with French Butter, Cracked Pepper, Parmesan and Faroe Island Salmon Cous Cous, Salsa Verde, Cherry Tomato Vinaigrette, and more.

MIFUNE is the Michelin-recognized neo-washoku restaurant located in the heart of Midtown East. For Thanksgiving, the restaurant will be serving a special $200 8-course Omakase tasting menu with an Organic Turkey Pie with truffle and gravy highlighted as the main course. Optional wine pairings and upgrades to the tasting menu are also available. Dinner will be served on Thanksgiving 5 pm - 10 pm without designated seating times. Reservations can be made through the restaurant's web site or on OpenTable. MIFUNE only offers indoor dining at this time.

No Strings Attached Noodle Bar recently opened in Williamsburg is open on Thanksgiving. NSA is an exciting new Global Noodle Concept from restaurateurs Chiwa Yeung, Spencer Cartledge, and executive Chef Brooke Apfelbaum. The cuisine at NSA is best described as a global fusion and will change seasonally to feature appetizers and noodle concepts from around the world. It melds unlikely flavor combinations into seemingly familiar dishes that have been designed to be eaten either in very generous individual portions or family style, which is largely a reflection of the restaurants unique leadership and collaborative culture.

And on Long Island!

Prime 1024, the modern steakhouse on Long Island, will be serving a special Four-Course Prix Fixe Thanksgiving menu priced at $95 per person served family style. Highlights from the menu include Pumpkin Lobster Bisque, Clams Oreganata, Turkey with traditional stuffing, or Pumpkin Sage Ravioli. For sides, Pecan Crusted Sweet Potato Mash, among others. Finally, for dessert, the table can choose one of three pies to enjoy. Prime 1024 will be open 3pm - 8pm on Thanksgiving Day. Indoor and outdoor dining is available. Their a la carte menu is available for takeout and delivery.

Limani Roslyn on Long Island is offering a traditional three-course Thanksgiving menu priced at $85 per person. Highlights from the menu include Butternut Squash Soup, Glazed Ham, served family style. Sides include a choice of Classic mashed potatoes, beets, and sweet yams, among others. Lastly, for dessert, choose between classic Pumpkin Pie or Sweet potato pie. Limani will be open from 3pm - 8pm on Thanksgiving Day and offers either indoor or outdoor dining options. The a la carte menu is also available for takeout and delivery.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com