TAYLOR FLADGATE LATE BOTTLED VINTAGE 2015 PORT Announced by Taylor Fladgate Partnership

Taylor Fladgate Late Bottled Vintage 2015 Port

The Fladgate Partnership is excited to announce the release of Taylor Fladgate Late Bottled Vintage 2015 Port in the same year they celebrate 50 years of crafting exceptional Late Bottled Vintage (LBV) Port wine. Taylor Fladgate has been pioneering LBV Port, a category that was developed to satisfy the demand for a high-quality, ready-to-drink alternative to Vintage Port for everyday consumption, since 1970. Taylor Fladgate LBV 2015 Port is now available in the U.S.

"Since it started trading in 1692, Taylor Fladgate has always been a specialist in producing and selling premium Port wine, and the growing demand for the LBV category has encouraged us to make significant investments in innovative technologies and methods both in viticulture and winemaking," says Adrian Bridge, CEO of The Fladgate Partnership, the parent company of Taylor Fladgate.

The wines used to blend Taylor Fladgate Late Bottled Vintage 2015 were drawn from a reserve of some of the best full-bodied red Ports, produced at the 2015 harvest, from grapes grown on Taylor Fladgate's own vineyards, and on other top properties in the Cima Corgo and Douro Superior areas.

TAYLOR FLADGATE LATE BOTTLED VINTAGE 2015 20% ABV, 750ml, $24.99 SRP

Late Bottled Vintage is the perfect end to any meal; rich and powerful, it has elegant, expressive, and floral aromas, with principal notes of red and black fruits - black cherry dominating. On the palate, it has flavors of dark chocolate and raspberries. It's elegant with well-integrated tannins and the nose is beautifully delineated with very fine, focused fruit. This is the Taylor Fladgate style: a Port that is always well balanced and sophisticated.

For more information, please visit https://www.taylor.pt/us. High-resolution images and limited samples will be available upon request.

About Kobrand Corporation

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines, spirits, and sakes from key regions around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Chile, Argentina, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and the portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Fladgate Partnership

