TANTEO TEQUILA Brings Back River Clean-Up Initiative

Jan. 20, 2023  
Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers, is bringing back their annual, nationwide river clean-up initiative to commemorate National Spicy Margarita Week.

From January 23 - 30, Tanteo will be making the below donations:

On-Premise: donating $1 for every spicy margarita sold in participating venues.

Off-Premise: Partnering with Agalima in FL, TX and CA for every bottle of Tanteo + Agalima purchased together Tanteo will donate $5

E-comm: 10% of proceeds to Un Salto Con Destino

Instagram: $1 to Un Salto Con Destino for every photo shared using the hashtag #nationalspicymargday and tagging Tanteo *on 1/26 only

The full list of charities and their respective regions below:

Tanteo Tequila is available in Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero expressions, Their tequila has solidified their category dominance as the original spicy tequila.

For more information, please visit https://www.tanteotequila.com/national-spicy-margarita-day

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila



