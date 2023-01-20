TANTEO TEQUILA Brings Back River Clean-Up Initiative
TANTEO TEQUILA
Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its co-op of agave farmers, is bringing back their annual, nationwide river clean-up initiative to commemorate National Spicy Margarita Week.
From January 23 - 30, Tanteo will be making the below donations:
On-Premise: donating $1 for every spicy margarita sold in participating venues.
Off-Premise: Partnering with Agalima in FL, TX and CA for every bottle of Tanteo + Agalima purchased together Tanteo will donate $5
E-comm: 10% of proceeds to Un Salto Con Destino
Instagram: $1 to Un Salto Con Destino for every photo shared using the hashtag #nationalspicymargday and tagging Tanteo *on 1/26 only
The full list of charities and their respective regions below:
- Captains for Clean Water - North Florida
- Easter Seals of South Florida - South Florida
- Friends of LA River - Los Angeles
- Friends of the Chicago River - Illinois
- Giving Kitchen - Georgia
- Keep Texas Waterways Beautiful - Texas
- No Kid Hungry - Arizona
- OC Coastkeeper - Orange County
- San Diego Coast Keepers - San Diego
- The Greenway Foundation - Colorado
- Un Salto Con Destino - New England, Mid-Atlantic, New York, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Kentucky
Tanteo Tequila is available in Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero expressions, Their tequila has solidified their category dominance as the original spicy tequila.
For more information, please visit https://www.tanteotequila.com/national-spicy-margarita-day
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tanteo Tequila