T. Café Savory in The Tin Building at the Seaport Presents Savory Pastries

At T. Café, the charming all-day patisserie at The Tin Building at the Seaport, two standout pastries are leading the charge for guests to enjoy savory delights in NYC. Bakers everywhere are are reimagining traditional pastries with savory, bold, comfort-forward flavors.

Check out these selections from T. Café!

-Onion Croissant: A reimagining of French onion soup, this croissant pairs caramelized onions and melted Gruyère with buttery laminated dough. The result is rich and visually intriguing, thanks to its unconventional, danish-like shape.

-Cheddar Jalapeño Loaf: A crusty, golden loaf layered with sharp cheddar and jalapeño throughout. It’s hearty and bold, ideal for sandwiches, soups, or elevated breakfast pairings. T.Café’s in-house pastry chef Rory says this is especially good for grilled cheese.

T. Café is located at The Tin Building in the heart of the Seaport. Stop by whenever you are in the neighborhood for pastries and coffee. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of T. Café

Comments