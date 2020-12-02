StarChefs Announces the 2020 New York Rising Stars & Launches Rising Stars Restaurant Week

StarChefs, the national restaurant industry magazine known for annually recognizing the top culinary talent nationwide, announces the 2020 Class of New York Rising Stars and launches Rising Stars Restaurant Week, a two-week campaign that began on December 1st. It spotlights the Rising Stars and incentivizes guests to celebrate alongside them by enjoying their signature dishes and beverages. The 2020 class includes 27 Rising Stars, recognized by StarChefs for their culinary strength, in addition to their charitable contributions to New York City and ability to navigate, lead and inspire during one of the industry's most challenging times.

Since 1995, StarChefs has supported the restaurant industry by offering resources and a close-knit network for restaurant professionals. The StarChefs' Rising Stars program began in 2003 to honor up-and-coming chefs and hospitality professionals who represent the vanguard of contemporary American dining nationwide. Nominations for StarChefs' Rising Stars come from Rising Stars Alumni, which includes Lucas Sin of Junzi and Nice Day, Daniele Soto-Innes of Cosme and Atla, Greg Baxtrom of Olmsted, JJ Johnson of Fieldtrip, Simone Tong of Little Tong Noodle Shop and Silver Apricot, among many others, the StarChefs editorial team, local epicurean media, and the general public. Every year, the StarChefs team meets with more than 100 nominees in each featured city including chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, sommeliers and artisans, and after months of tastings and interviews selects a group of talented Rising Stars. The 2020 New York Rising Stars will be the 70th class of Rising Stars and the 12th from New York City.

"When you put this city's back up against a wall, you see metal and ingenuity. From Maison Yaki's Black Entrepreneur Series to Rethink Food's quick call to action partnering with restaurants to feed front-line workers, this is an industry reunited and recommitted," says StarChefs Managing Partner Will Blunt. "These industry professionals are eager to usher in the new, kinder and more sustainable era of hospitality-so now is their chance to set the tone for years to come."

In lieu of the annual awards ceremony and to help drive further attention to restaurants during this trying time, StarChefs is launching Rising Stars Restaurant Week, a two-week campaign that spotlights each of the 2020 New York Rising Stars. Guests can celebrate the StarChefs Rising Stars by experiencing the signature dishes, wine pairings, cocktails, baked goods and masa that wowed the StarChefs team. When guests post a Rising Stars' dish or drink on Instagram during Rising Stars Restaurant Week, they will be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to that Rising Stars establishment or a Vitamix Blender. To be entered to win the $100 gift card or the Vitamix Blender, guests must tag @StarChefs and #StarChefsRisingStars on an Instagram story or in-feed post.

Rising Stars Restaurant Week runs from December 1st through December 15th and will adhere to federal and state health and safety guidelines. For more information, visit starchefs.com

2020 StarChefs New York Rising Stars Award Winners:

GAME CHANGER

Recognizes a chef whose leadership is boldly advancing the restaurant industry

Presented by S.Pellegrino

Alan Delgado | Oxomoco

COMMUNITY

Recognizes a chef who is deeply connected in the local culinary community, dedicates his or her time to community outreach and is ultimately a catalyst for involving members of the culinary community in important initiatives

Presented by Kikkoman USA

Eric See | Ursula

CONCEPT

Celebrates a creative, well-executed and chef-driven restaurant concept that has been met with success in the local market and could be expanded

Taka Sakaeda, Jihan Lee & Lisa Limb | Nami Nori

CHEFS

PASTRY CHEFS

Presented by TCHO Chocolate

MASA MAKERS

BAKERS

SAKE BREWERS

Brian Polen & Brandon Doughan | Brooklyn Kura

SOMMELIERS

Presented by Wines from Spain

Eliza Christen | Misi

Jhonel Faelnar | Atomix

BARTENDERS

Rising Stars Supporters:

Symrise, Steelite International, Vitamix Commercial, Niman Ranch, S.Pellegrino, Kikkoman USA, TCHO Chocolate, True Aussie Lamb, Wines from Spain, Singer M.Tucker, Centerline by Hobart, Fresh Origins, Lone Mountain Wagyu, Savencia Cheese USA, Buffalo Trace

Local Partners:

Rule of Thirds, Mona Creative

About StarChefs:

StarChefs has supported the restaurant industry since 1995 and serves as an essential resource and platform for restaurant professionals, as well as a backstage pass for food-savvy consumers. StarChefs' original content is driven by in-person tastings and interviews across the country and world, and its mission is to catalyze culinary professionals' success and give them the tools to overcome specific challenges. StarChefs hosts the annual International Chefs Congress, an industry-only symposium featuring the world's preeminent culinary talent for the past 15 years. Through its Rising Stars Awards and quarterly Rising Stars magazine, StarChefs has recognized up-and-coming industry professionals in four cities/regions each year since 2003. Connect with StarChefs on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of StarChefs

