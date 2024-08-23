News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Last season’s "Only Murders in the Building" featured a star-studded cast. But the season MVP wasn’t Meryl Streep or Jesse Williams – it was Schmackary's Death Rattle Red Velvet Cookies! Schmackary’s heard the noise fans made across social media last year, and these drop-dead delicious cookies will be back in the bakeshop just in time for the Season 4 premiere on Hulu.

From now until Monday, August 26th, Schmackary’s special Death Rattle Dazzle cookie box  - four cookies for $24 + shipping - can be delivered around the country. Cookie lovers can visit the website to place their orders. 

In-store, The Death Rattle Red Velvet cookie will be available all day Monday and Tuesday ONLY (August 26th and 27th). Each cookie is $4.25, and there is a six-cookie limit per person. Visit the website for store locations

Photo Credit: Schmackary's



