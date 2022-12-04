Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Launches LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY COOKIE KIT to Support Small Business

To kick off the holidays, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, a philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage businesses nationwide, is excited to announce the launch of the Sam Adams "Baking the American Dream Kit."

Providing all the trimmings to whip up a Sam Adams Winter Lager-inspired recipe, the custom kit is the perfect way for cookie fanatics and craft beer lovers alike to support small businesses. The new, one-of-a-kind cookie recipe kit includes dry ingredients from Hot Bread Kitchen of New York, NY and a seasonal spice blend from Colonel De of Cincinnati, Ohio-both small businesses supported by Brewing the American Dream.

Whether looking for a festive, seasonal activity or the ultimate gift for the baking and beer enthusiast, the Baking the American Dream Kit is the perfect option. Complete with a unique Sam Adams pint glass cookie cutter, the kit will be available for purchase until December 21st on the Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, a one-stop shop for bespoke culinary goods that connects consumers across the country with local businesses.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

Jennifer Glanville Director of Partnerships and Brewer at Samuel Adams: "Jim Koch founded Brewing the American Dream on the belief that great beer can do good. We are so thrilled to work with two beloved small business partners from within our network to spread joy this holiday season, from our family to yours."

Leslie Abbey CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen: "Brewing the American Dream has been a longstanding food entrepreneurship program partner and supported us in our growth as we create more Breadwinners in NYC. We're excited to come full circle with this offering and what better way to do that than with a cookie kit to share the warmth this season."

Ashley Stewart Owner of Colonel De: "The team at Brewing the American Dream has always supported our belief that every good recipe begins with the perfect spice blend. Paired with Sam Adams Winter Lager that offers a full-bodied festive flavor with rich malt notes with a carol of cinnamon, ginger, and orange peel, this cookie kit is the perfect way to 'spice' up the celebration and lead the senses to the true spirit of the holidays."

HOW TO BUY:

The Sam Adams Baking the American Dream Kit is available to ship nationwide for $60 now through December 21 at the Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, a one-stop shop for bespoke culinary goods from small businesses nationwide: BrewingtheAmericanDream.com. Proceeds will support the participating small businesses.

TO LEARN MORE:

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about upcoming events and Marketplace news.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream