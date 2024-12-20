Salt & Straw Offers a Free Scoop Promotion on Winter Solstice 12/21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the Winter Solstice on December 21st, Salt & Straw will be offering a free scoop promotion at all locations. Customers who order a single scoop will get to upgrade to a double for free to celebrate the shortest (and sweetest) day of the year.

Customers can choose from classic flavors like Double Fold Vanilla, Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender or choose from the limited-edition Holiday Series.

Co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek has turned all of his favorite holiday flavors into five unique ice creams that capture the cheerful, nostalgia and cozy traditions of the holiday season, and are influenced by Grandma Malek’s favorite festive recipes, cookie swaps, and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s holiday alter-ego “Dwanta.”

Flavors include:

NEW - The Great Cookie Swap (v) - Crunchy biscoff cookies are blended into a coconut cream ice cream base, and stuffed with quintessential holiday cookies: red-and-green sprinkled sugar cookies, powdered chocolate crinkle cookies, and nutty pecan sandwiches, and swirled with Biscoff cookie butter.

Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds - This flavor starts with baking white chocolate chips until they’re golden brown to create a rich, caramelized ice cream, folded with crunchy chopped almonds from SkinnyDipped Almonds®, each one double-dipped in delicate layers of dark chocolate and peppermint-infused white chocolate, and swirled with ribbons of minty housemade fudge.

Gingerbread Cookie Dough - Straight from Grandma Malek’s kitchen, her beloved gingerbread molasses “Cry Baby” cookies are back again this year. These family favorites are churned into a gooey cookie butter, then layered into a rum-spiked royal icing ice cream. Bits of gingerbread cookie are scattered throughout so that every bite of this comforting treat is packed with the warm, spiced flavors that’ve been part of the Malek family’s holiday festivities for generations.

Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache - This sweet and salty flavor is inspired by Grandma Malek’s recipe- studded brittle with candied almonds, slivers of the brittle and decadent chocolate ganache nuggets (creamy, truffle-like delights bursting with salty sweetness) are folded into a classic Double Fold vanilla ice cream.

Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog - Inspired by Dwanta—our friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's holiday alter ego— this flavor brings together tequila and eggnog to spike the rich, silky custard ice cream with notes of oaky vanilla from Teremana’s Reposado. Amontillado sherry gives it backbone, and an unexpected nuttiness that's perfectly in character, with nutmeg and dark agave to give the flavor a toasty finish.

To learn more about Salt & Straw and their locations, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Heather Willensky

