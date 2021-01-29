SPIRIT & CO. Launches the World's First Line of Distinctive Condiments with Premium Liquor

Spirit & Co. is the first company worldwide to exclusively use premium liquor in all its products. The Company elevates everyday dining by making distinctive sauces with premium liquor.

Nick Spencer, the CEO of Spirit & Co., said that Spirit & Co. is founded on the core belief that life should be lived in good spirits, and that the sauces are instrumental in helping consumers to easily elevate everyday dining experiences.

Spencer also stated, "The initial customer feedback on our sauces has been fantastic - we've got a lot of praise for being innovative, and making healthful renditions of classic sauces - with the added twist of using premium liquor. The next challenge for Spirit & Co. is to successfully launch our B2B business. We're beginning to pick up smaller, independent retail chains that see our sauces as a way to differentiate their product line-ups and provide true artisanal items to their customers. By the end of 2021 we expect to be in over 200 stores nationwide, and we'll continue to build our vibrant online store."

With individual sauces priced online at $12, Spirit & Co. has launched an initial range of five distinctive sauces that include Vodka & Italian Tomato Ketchupa??Hand-crafted in small batches with premium American Vodka from select grain, distilled four times and bottled in Kentucky; Bourbon & Smokey Bacon BBQ Sauce a??Hand-crafted in small batches with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, American-owned and produced since 1783; Irish Whiskey & Honey Mustarda?? Hand-crafted in small batches with Barrel Aged Irish Whiskey, master distilled and blended in Ireland; Cabernet Sauvignon & Steak Sauce a??Hand-crafted in small batches with Cabernet Sauvignon from grapes harvested and produced in Chile; and Tequila & Green Chile Hot Sauce Hand-crafted in small batches with authentic 100% Tequila Blanco produced and bottled in Mexico.

Spirit and Co. is unveiling its Mix & Match options, allowing consumers to pick either 3, 5, 7, or 10 sauces. Their Mix & Match options will offer consumers free shipping with their purchases.

Spirit & Co.'s distinctive condiments are based on the philosophy that adding premium alcohol enhances flavor and adds excitement, resulting in more enjoyable and better tasting sauces & condiments. The company develops sauces and condiments that connect with everyday American tastes and preferences.

Spirit & Co.'s broad consumer appeal is driven by attributes that include Premium liquor - use of quality beers, wines, and spirits in all products; Specialty - distinctive and unique versions of best-selling, mass-market products that consumers a??already know and buy; Alternate flavors - flavor appeal with both familiar and distinctive food/drink pairings, and across a??textures and flavors; Health & wellness - quality ingredients with products that are all natural, gluten free, vegetarian, a??and with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives; Versatility - use as a condiment, dip, marinade, or cooking ingredient; Flexibility - use to enhance popular everyday American fare across sweet & savory; and a??breakfast, lunch, and dinner; Convenience - shelf stability allows for easy storage, gifting, shipping; Seasonality - products for meal prep and major holidays.

About Spirit & Co.

Spirit & Co. is a team of specialty food professionals, led by Nick Spencer.

Spirit & Co. is born from Nick Spencer's experience as the third generation of his family to work in the food industry, bringing a lifelong passion for food, and years of direct entrepreneurial activity in specialty food. During this time, Spencer has opened major national distribution channels and built strong relationships with retailers, foodservice operators, and food distributors - all of which his team is leveraging for the launch of Spirit & Co.

Since its official launch, Spirit & Co. has been featured in a number of publications, including Touch of Modern The Hype Magazine, Food Business News, and Authority Magazine.

Spirit and Co. is based at 1 Westbrook Corporate Center, suite 300, Westchester, IL 60154.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spirit & Co.