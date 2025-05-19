SMOKE JAZZ CLUB-Outdoor Dining on the Upper West Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Discover a NYC gem as SMOKE Jazz Club and Executive Chef Molly Sparrow Johnson open a sure-to-be popular Parisian-style Sidewalk Café. Whether you’re savoring a delicious bite or sipping a glass of rosé, the Café is destined to be a favorite place to enjoy inspired fare under the glow of city lights. The café —and the intimate lounge located inside—provide a special setting for conversation, relaxation, and connection and are next door to the iconic jazz club, SMOKE.

The Lounge and Sidewalk Café at SMOKE offers a popular Happy Hour from 5–7 PM. Guests can enjoy cocktails, wine, and sangria starting at $7, alongside a selection of small plates for $7 each, including grilled shishitos, house-baked focaccia and gougères, crab arancini, cheese, olives, and more. A popular dinner menu and seasonal daily specials are also available. The Lounge at SMOKE provides an inviting atmosphere unwind after work, have drinks with friends, or kick off a date night, all while enjoying excellent food.

For those who enjoy live music with their dinner, SMOKE Jazz Club offers an unforgettable experience just next door. Known for superb acoustics and world-class performances, this celebrated venue hosts many of the biggest names in jazz. With its intimate setting and timeless ambiance, it’s the perfect place to enjoy classic jazz in one of the city’s most romantic music venues.

SMOKE is located at 2751 Broadway, New York, NY 10025. Learn more by visiting their website at https://smokejazz.com/sidewalk-cafe-and-lounge and call 212.864.6662

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SMOKE

