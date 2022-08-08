SIMPLY SKIRT STEAK Pop-Up in Carona, Queens

The recently launched pop-up Simply Skirt Steak in Queens by the popular Brazilian steakhouse, Rainhas Churrascaria has a resort-like vibe, just right for the season.

At a price conscious $29.95 per person, Simply Skirt Steak offers its tasty Skirt Steak Platter which includes as a starter Caesar salad made with baby romaine and signature Caesar dressing and a side of homemade cheese bread and then finishes with a juicy and tender 6-ounce skirt steak with fresh chimichurri sauce accompanied with hand-cut French fries from Idaho potatoes. Bring the family. The children's menu includes Chicken Nugget and Hand Cut French Fries for only $9.95.

The outdoor dining space is expansive, featuring table seating generously shaded by umbrellas that provide coverage from the summer sun and live plants, as well as a tented lounge with outdoor couches, a miniature putting green, and games like Jenga and Cornhole. Lively music and an outdoor bar complete the resort-like vibe. When at Simply Skirt Steak, you feel like you actually left the city for a tropical vacation.

Simply Skirt Steak will operate as a pop-up until mid-October. It's located adjacent to Rainhas Churrascaria is located at 108-01 Northern Blvd., Corona, NY 11368. For more information, please visit https://www.simplyskirtsteak.com/ or call them at 718.779.8823. You can also contact the restaurant at info@simplyskirtsteak.com.

