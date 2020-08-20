SILLY JUICE Debuts with 6 Taste Varieties

SILLY JUICE

Silly Juice, a new line of "seriously good" juices, proudly announces the online debut of six unique, tasty varieties. Quickly winning the hearts and taste buds of families across the world, Silly Juice has marked its entry to the category by selling out within four hours of launching their direct-to-consumer website.

Silly Juice offers a collection of fun-filled juices for the whole family, and is bottled in bold, vibrant packaging for the ultimate drinking experience. Made with real juice and no high fructose corn syrup, the six original flavors include:

-Cool Blue Freeze - an icy blend of blueberry, apple and lemon that is filled with chills

-Orange Cream - a savory burst of creamsicle flavor that tastes like sunshine on a beautiful summer day

-Pink Strawberry Swirl - a magical swirl of strawberry, apple and cherry to create a hint of cotton candy tang

-Red Apple Cherry Blossom - a rich combination of apples and cherries that come together for a fresh fall taste

-Watermelon Fruit Punch - a refreshing mixture of watermelon, apple, lemon, cherry and pineapple for a burst of fruity flavor

-White Grape Burst - a crisp white grape taste profile that provides a silly, yet extraordinary flavor experience

"At a time when everyone needs a little happiness, we developed and launched Silly Juice with the mission of encouraging families to take a break in their days to play, enjoy, laugh and get silly," said Keith Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Silly Juice. "Everything from our playful packaging to our carefully crafted flavor profiles breathes new life into the juice category, and demonstrates our dedication to sparking 'silly' moments with every sip."

Davis partnered with Co-Founders including family YouTube sensation, The ACE Family, and longstanding leaders in the juice category, Bruce and David Langer, President and CEO of Langer Juice Company, Inc. respectively, to innovate a flavor portfolio that is designed to make consumer's taste buds dance.

"Since starting our social channel four years ago, my husband Austin and I have always dreamed of creating a feel-good product for our fans that is uniquely ACE. As our family continues to grow, so has our followers, and we're excited to bring them further into our daily lives with the launch of Silly Juice," said Catherine McBroom, Co-Founder of Silly Juice and ACE Family matriarch. "Juice is a household staple, and our fans know it's a beloved beverage by all members of our family. With Silly Juice, we're now sharing this passion with our social community worldwide, and bringing them a flavor experience that is so special and close to our hearts."

Perfectly formulated to deliver an explosion of creatively mixed taste profiles, all Silly Juice varieties are non-GMO, gluten-free, low in sodium and contain no added colors. Featuring refreshing twists on classic juice flavors, the perfectly combined blends give consumers a reason to smile.

"Alongside Keith and The ACE Family, we recognized the opportunity to start a flavor revolution that the juice category has never seen before," said Bruce Langer, Co-Founder of Silly Juice and President of Langer Juice Company, Inc., a family-owned business since 1960. "We created Silly Juice with a commitment to bringing unexpected, delicious flavor combinations to the marketplace, and now with the launch of our direct-to-consumer website, it is easier than ever to bring our silliness to doorsteps worldwide."

Silly Juice retails 12-packs of all flavor varieties online for $15.95 at SillyJuice.com. For more information about Silly Juice, please visit: https://sillyjuice.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@sillyjuiceworld).

Headquartered in City of Industry, Silly Brands is committed to making consumers smile and bringing joy into their everyday lives. Silly Brands never compromises on quality, and provides only natural ingredients so families worldwide can focus on making silly memories with their loved ones. For more information, visit https://sillyjuice.com/.

