SEGRETA CUCINA ITALIANA – Now Available for NYC Take-out and Delivery

Segreta Cucina is Italian for "secret kitchen" but everyone should know about their excellent take-out and delivery. Tucked away in the popular Midtown East restaurant, Nerai, Segreta Cucina Italiana has fine chefs that prepare superb Italian dishes to be savored. It is ideal for these times.

We stopped by on a Saturday night for a take-out dinner. Our order was ready to go and carefully packed when we arrived. Because the menu items were so beautifully presented, it was easy to serve at home for a very special dining experience.

You can start a memorable meal with Antipasti and Insalate selections. The Roasted Beets are a favorite item. This shareable salad is served on a bed of baby spinach, garnished with goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette. There are other classic salad choices that include Caesar and Caprese. As an appetizer, the Baked Clams Oreganata is perfectly prepared with tender littleneck clams, topped with toasted breadcrumbs and rich garlic butter. Other tempting items from the Antipasti menu include traditional Minestrone Soup, Meatballs, Sicilian Octopus and a Calabrian Shrimp dish.

Pasta lovers will be very pleased with Segreta Cucina's creations. The Parpardelle Bolognese24 has fresh parpardelle pasta with a wonderfully seasoned veal and beef ragu. Other choices include their Wild Mushroom Truffle Ravioli with wild mushrooms and a black truffle cream sauce and, of course, Penne alla Vodka.

If you are looking for a hearty entrée, consider Veal, Chicken, or Eggplant Parmigiana, the Whole Grilled Branzino, Basil Salmon, and Veal Milanese. While portions are certainly generous, you can add Contorni such as Broccoli Rabe, Sauteed Spinach or Cauliflower Milanese.

Segreta Cuccina even offers a nice wine list for your convenience. Just a few options include Tua Rita, Rosso dei Notri 2017; Langhe Rosso, G. Borgogno "No Name," Piedmont 2015; and Merlot, Roberto Voerzio "Fontanazza-Pissota," Piedmont, Langhe 2007 Organic. Top off your meal with an item from the Dolci menu. You won't find better cannolis anywhere in the city. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Rainbow Cookies or Tiramisu.

Segreta Cucina makes a fine Italian meal accessible. East Siders and many more will want to discover their exquisite Italian meals for take-out and delivery. As they say in Italy, "Mangia!"

Segreta Cucina Italiana is located at Nerai, 55 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022. It is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 am to 3:00 pm; Friday 11:30 am to 3:00 pm; Saturday 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm and Sunday 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. For menus, online ordering, and more information visit: https://segretanyc.com/ or

call 212.759.5556.

Photo Credit: Ezzys Photography