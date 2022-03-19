SAUZA Launches Bold Flavored RTD Agave Cocktails Just in Time for Spring

This spring, Sauza is infusing the canned beverage aisle with four indulgent flavored ready-to-drink (RTD) Mexican-inspired cocktails. The Sauza® Agave Cocktails are crafted with agave nectar and real fruit flavor and combine Sauza's purpose for inspiring in-person connections with its passion for flavor. Sauza Agave Cocktails are bursting with tastes embodying Sauza's Mexican roots, encouraging drinkers to get busy living and experience meaningful moments together.

To meet the demand from RTD drinkers looking beyond seltzers and seeking a beverage full in flavor and refreshment, Sauza took inspiration from its Mexican heritage to craft the bold, indulgent cocktails. From the taste of aguas frescas in Jalisco mercados to the smell of Tulum's tropical breezes, each canned beverage offers a rich palate experience influenced by Sauza's home. The new flavors now available nationwide are:

-Lime Crush: Fresh lime taste with a hint of zest, slight sweetness from agave gives a smooth, dry finish making you want to take another sip

-Tropical Twist: Big pineapple cocktail aroma, bold natural pineapple sweetness and with a slight tartness and subtle hints of passion fruit and citrus; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

-Strawberry Breeze: Ripe strawberry with subtle hints of fresh mango and juicy kiwi; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

-Black Cherry Smash: Bold black cherry with hints of vanilla and a sweet maraschino cherry backbone, subtle citrus; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

"Sauza has a rich history of inspiring real connections when you combine the perfect setting, friends, food and drinks," said Stephanie Kang, Senior Director of RTD Strategic Ventures at Beam Suntory. "Our goal with Sauza Agave Cocktails is to create a quality product with the format, flavor profile, and convenience that consumers are looking for. With the launch of Sauza Agave Cocktails, we have the opportunity to bring the Sauza brand into new occasions, while also reaching a new set of consumers, with whom we can build new brand loyalty and reputation."

The new tequila-inspired cocktails are now available in a 12-can variety pack, single flavor six-packs of Lime Crush and Tropical Twist, and 24oz single cans of Lime Crush and Tropical Twist, at select retailers nationwide. The Sauza Agave Cocktails are 8% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $17.99 for a 12-can variety pack, $9.99 for a single flavor six-pack and $3.49 for a single can (24 fl oz).

As part of a long-term, strategic partnership, Beam Suntory - which will handle national marketing and advertising, public relations, and social media promotion for Sauza Agave Cocktails - is leveraging Boston Beer Company's expertise in brewing, distribution, sales, and trade and local marketing for this new product.

For more information about the Sauza Agave Cocktails, follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or visit www.sauzatequila.com.

ABOUT SAUZA® TEQUILA

As part of one of the largest tequila houses, Sauza® Tequila has been at the forefront of pioneering tequila and a true champion of Mexican culture and its people since 1873. Each bottle of Sauza® Tequila is carefully crafted with the freshest blue weber agave from the storied "La Perseverancia" distillery in Jalisco, Mexico using a process deeply rooted in tradition. Built on the spirit of connections, Sauza® believes that something extraordinary happens when people come together. Sauza® offers a full line of refreshingly real tequila including Sauza® Hacienda Silver, Sauza® Hacienda Gold, Sauza® Conmemorativo Añejo, and ready-to-drink Sauza Agave Cocktails.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Bevy Long Drink as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sauza