SAUZAÂ® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi Contest

Editor's note: Check out this unique and wonderful way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month brought to you by SauzaÂ® Agave Cocktails.

This Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), SauzaÂ® Agave Cocktails is looking to encourage people to get busy living by spending valuable time with family and friends over flavorful drinks and music. To honor Sauza's Mexican heritage and Jalisco roots, Sauza Agave Cocktails is giving ten lucky winners a free mariachi booking during Hispanic Heritage Month through its Que Viva el Mariachi (or Long Live Mariachi) contest.

SauzaÂ® Agave Cocktails launches its Que Viva el Mariachi contest in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Sauza Agave Cocktail fans in big cities across the country - Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City - can visit www.sauzaagavecocktailsmariachi.splashthat.com through August 26 to enter to win a two-hour mariachi booking during Hispanic Heritage Month, along with a branded cooler and a $100 gift card. To submit, applicants will be asked to explain how and why they would like to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a mariachi band and enjoy the performance with family and friends. The contest will be open to residents of participating cities who are 21 years of age or older and prize redemption must be within city limits on assigned date and time. Alcohol will not be awarded as part of the prize.

"Sauza took inspiration from its Mexican heritage to craft these bold, indulgent cocktails meant to be enjoyed with family and friends" said Stephanie Kang, Senior Director of RTD Strategic Ventures at Beam Suntory. "The Que Viva el Mariachi contest allows us to showcase Sauza's Mexican heritage in a new way, a way that inspires everyone to enjoy delicious drinks along with music that is emblematic of the rich Mexican culture."

Sauza introduced the newly released canned cocktails this spring in partnership with Boston Beer Company. Crafted with agave nectar and real fruit flavor, Sauza Agave Cocktails boast bold flavors in four varieties inspired by the tastes of Mexico: Lime Crush, Tropical Twist Strawberry Breeze and Black Cherry Smash. These are the perfect complement to listening to mariachi music with friends and family.

For more information about the contest and Sauza Agave Cocktails, follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or visit or visit www.sauzatequila.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years or older and a legal resident of Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida or New York City, New York to enter. Void outside Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida, New York City, New York and where prohibited. Contest begins August 17, 2022 and ends August 26, 2022. You may enter online by accessing www.sauzaagavecocktailsmariachi.splashthat.com and completing all required information on the entry page. To view our Privacy Policy, visit https://www.beamsuntory.com/en/privacy-policy. FOR OFFICIAL RULES GO TO https://bit.ly/sauzaagavemariachirules.

ABOUT SAUZAÂ® TEQUILA

As part of one of the largest tequila houses, SauzaÂ® Tequila has been at the forefront of pioneering tequila and a true champion of Mexican culture and its people since 1873. Each bottle of SauzaÂ® Tequila is carefully crafted with the freshest blue weber agave from the storied "La Perseverancia" distillery in Jalisco, Mexico using a process deeply rooted in tradition. Built on the spirit of connections, SauzaÂ® believes that something extraordinary happens when people come together. SauzaÂ® offers a full line of refreshingly real tequila including SauzaÂ® Hacienda Silver, SauzaÂ® Hacienda Gold, SauzaÂ® Conmemorativo AÃ±ejo, and ready-to-drink Sauza Agave Cocktails.

SOURCE and Photo Credit: Sauza Agave Cocktails