SAPERICA and the 3rd Annual Saperavi Festival in the Finger Lakes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A high point of Broadwayworld’s food and wine travel this summer was the 3rd Annual Saperavi Festival that was held in the New York State’s beautiful Finger Lakes region. It afforded press, trade and the public a unique opportunity to learn about the exquisite wines from the country of Georgia, the Saperavi grape and its connection to the Finger Lakes. The event was hosted at the renowned Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery in Hammondsport and was sponsored by Wines of Georgia, the Chama Mama Georgian restaurants in NYC, and the organization, Saperica.

Our readers will like to know all about Saperica. The organization was co-founded by Erika Frey, wine educator and consultant, and Lasha Tsatava DipWSET, a native of Georgia. Erika and Lasha are good friends and very successful collaborators. Saperica is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission is to promote Saperavi and other Georgian grape varieties along with Georgian gastronomy and culture in the Finger Lakes, NY and around the United States. Sapirica organizes and facilitates educational seminars and exchange programs between the regions for wine and culinary professionals and enthusiasts. The proceeds from their 3rd Annual Saperavi Festival helps to fund the future of Saperica programs.

Lasha Tsatava has stated, “In the next five years, we envision the Saperavi grape, originating from Georgia, becoming more synonymous with the Finger Lakes, much like Riesling did, creating an identity and curiosity that will captivate red wine lovers far and beyond the region!”

You may be wondering what makes the Saperavi grape so distinctive. It’s history dates back to early winemaking in Georgia that boasts a history of over 8,000 years. This grape, with its deep red skin and flesh, has been cultivated beyond Georgia in Australia, Virginia, the Finger Lakes region and elsewhere. It has a superior ability to adapt to new terroirs and climate conditions. Winemakers agree! Saperavi is a prized grape in the production of elegant, delightful wines.

Another highlight of our visit to the Finger Lakes was the opportunity to meet Meghan Frank, fourth generation winemaker of Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery who also led us through a tasting of an exquisite selection of wines that they produce. The Frank family has their own relationship to the Saperavi grape. Dr. Frank emigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and first established his winery in the Finger Lakes in the early 1950’s. In 1957, Dr. Frank planted the very first vinifera vines in the Eastern United States and ignited what is known as the “Vinifera Revolution,” the movement of planting old world grape varieties. This would ultimately change the course of winemaking in New York State. The winery currently cultivates three acres of Saperavi grapes that are used in delightful wines that includes their Saperavi and Saperavi Rose. There are also other wineries in the Finger Lakes that are also producing excellent wines with the Saperavi grape.

The Saperavi Festival is an annual event and we hope our readers will consider a trip to the Finger Lakes next year to experience it for themselves! To learn more about Saperica and their upcoming events, visit https://saperica.org/.

Wines of Georgia is a promotional campaign financed by the National Wine Agency of Georgia and wineries to educate the US wine trade and general public about the history, culture, quality and universal appeal of Georgian wines and the country’s qvevri winemaking tradition. For more information, please visit https://winesgeorgia.com/.

Photo Credit: Saperica, Inc.

Comments