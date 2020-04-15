Robert 'Kool' Bell's LE KOOL CHAMPAGNE Comes to New Jersey

The longtime leader and co-founder of the legendary band Kool & the Gang, Robert "Kool" Bell, brings his brand of champagne to the group's home state of New Jersey.

Through a partnership with the Basking Ridge, N.J.-based Fedway Associates, Bell's Le Kool champagne is now available at restaurants and wine/spirits retail within the state. With a sales staff of 250 employees, Fedway is New Jersey's leading wine and spirits wholesaler.

"Fedway came to our attention thanks to my son Hakim, who has a colleague, Massimo D'Andrea, that works there," says Bell. "We were seeking distribution for Le Kool champagne and what sold us on Fedway is they are a family-run business, very hands-on when it comes to sales and service. So, Massimo then introduced us to Fedway's VP Sean Weinerman and, together, we made the deal for them to sell and distribute the champagne in our home state."

"Being a longtime family friend of the Bells, they told me of the champagne and I was thrilled with the product as well as the packaging," explains Fedway Associates sales representative Massimo D'Andrea. "We both agreed to have me present Le Kool champagne to my employers, who then immediately decided to carry the product."

"We're thrilled to partner with Robert 'Kool' Bell, representing Le Kool Champagne throughout New Jersey," said Fedway Associates' Vice President Sean Weinerman in a statement. "It's not only an honor to meet the man behind 50 years of timeless music, but also a pleasure to listen to his stories, commitment, and passion, which led to an instant connection and partnership. We at Fedway look forward to having Kool support our distribution efforts through appearances, bottle signings, and unique experiences. Even though Kool still performs hundreds of shows per year around the world, being a New Jersey native and still residing in the Garden State makes this type of support possible."

First launched in Europe with great success, Le Kool champagne is a creation of Bell and the France-based House of Berthelot, founded in 1884. New Jersey joins many states such as New York, California and Florida in regards to wholesaling the champagne to eateries and taverns.

For more information on Le Kool Champagne, please visit: https://lekoolchampagne.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Kool Champagne





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You