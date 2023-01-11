Review: THE OVAL at La Devozione-An Incomparable Dining Experience

There's only one dining experience in the city like the The Oval at La Devozione. It's a rare journey into the culinary world of fine pastas, inventive recipes, and delicious versions of traditional Italian fare.

The location of The Oval at La Devozione in the heart of Chelsea Market couldn't be better. It's a quiet, stylish retreat from the hustle and bustle of the downtown while still being in the heart of one of the city's favorite markets.

The Oval offers a 4-course lunch and a 7-course dinner tasting menu with seatings that should be reserved in advance. Guests enjoy sitting at the venue's comfortable oval shaped, 30-seat bar that wraps around the open kitchen so you can view every step of the meal preparation.

Our readers will like to know that The Oval has just become the first New York restaurant to be awarded 3 forks by the Italian guide book, Gambero Rosso. It was also named the 20th best Italian restaurant outside of Italy by 50 Top Italy.

Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti meticulously prepares and plates the savory courses. The menu reflects the finest seasonal ingredients each of them includes one of Pastificio Di Martino's 120 pastas shapes, cooked al dente. Guests are served with the finest Italian tableware, a special part of the meal's beautiful and artistic presentation.

We dined on a Sunday evening and suggest you plan about 2 hours to relax and fully relish the meal. Classic Italian dishes have a re-imagined flair. Our courses included the Spaghettini mandarino and caviale. It's a truly unique dish with spaghettini cooked in a mandarin orange infusion topped with Provolone del Monaco and black caviar. Our unforgettable dining experience also included a mushroom lover's dream, the Lumacine funghi, funghi, funghi. We also savored the Spaghetti aglio, Rosmarino ceci, scampi, velo rosmarino; Sogno Rosa; Trottole alla Genovese di agnello; La Devozione; Mille foglie all'arancia; and Piccola. While the dinner courses are planned by Chef Rossetti, there is a choice of your meal's middle course. As the menu changes seasonally, you may experience different dishes, but they are sure to be incredible.

You'll like to order wine from the restaurant's exquisite wine list. There is a focus on wines from France and Italy with producers from regions that include Champagne, Burgundy, and Piedmont, and developing wine regions like Campania, Calabria, and Sicily. We sipped and savored the elegantly structured wine, Brovia Barola 2017. For those that prefer, the beverage menu also includes a wonderful selection of cocktails, beer and spirits.

A meal at The Oval is truly magical. Pasta lovers, Italian food enthusiasts, and many more should visit for a palate pleasing excursion that brings you right to the heart of Italy.

Read our "Chef Spotlight" for Chef Alessio Rossetti of The Oval: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Alessio-Rossetti-of-THE-OVAL-at-La-Devozione-at-Chelsea-Market-20221123

The Oval at La Devozione is located at 428 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011. For more information visit https://www.ladevozionenyc.com/ and call 646.720.0215. Follow on Instagram @ladevozione_nyc.

Photo Credit: Chris Federico