Review: SEA FIRE GRILL in Midtown East Offers Superb Dining in an Elegant Setting

Mar. 02, 2023  
There's only one restaurant like it. The Sea Fire Grill, part of the Benjamin Group, is located on East 48th Street in the heart of Midtown East. The restaurant is convenient to the 5th Avenue shopping district, Grand Central Station, and Park Avenue. You are ensured a superb, classic dining experience with their elegant venue, outstanding menu items, and attentive, knowledgeable service.

Sea Fire Grill has seating for all size parties and it's nice to know that they have private dining space so you can plan a celebratory affair, corporate function or intimate gathering. The charming bar is in the front of the house so you can stop by for drinks anytime and there's a Happy Hour from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. While the dinner menu is available throughout the day, a lunch prix-fixe offers three courses for $45 from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. It's perfect for people who live and work in the neighborhood. While walk ins are available, we recommend making a reservation.

We visited for an early dinner on a Thursday night. Plan to relax and indulge in a menu that is tantalizing from the first course to the last. The Sea Fire Grill offers locally sourced, modern American cuisine with a menu that reflects the season. While seafood is the star of the show, there are other food selections to please all tastes, styles and dietary preferences.

Start with a Raw Bar selection such as the Daily Selection of East and West Coast Oysters, Colossal Shrimp or Long Island Littleneck Clams. Guests return again and again for appetizers such as the Lobster Bisque, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, and the Spanish Octopus. The Pan Roasted Dry Boat Scallops are exquisite with Celery Root Puree and Caviar Beurre Blanc. For those that prefer a light start to their meal, there are salads that include a Bibb Lettuce Salad, Heirloom Tomatoes, or a perfectly prepared Beet Salad.

Entrees have creative touches and are sure to entice your palate with the menu's Fresh Catches, Pastas, and Steak and Chops. Lobster lovers have found a home with their two-pound whole lobster or the SFG Lobster Surf & Turf. We highly recommend the Roasted Nova Scotia Halibut. The dish is served with Lemon Gnocchi, Fava Beans, Kale Chimichurri and Buerre Blanc. It's a seafood lover's dream! If you're craving pasta, you'll savor the Squid Ink Spaghetti with Fresh Maine Lobster or the Trofie Pasta with succulent Crab Meat, and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes finished with White Wine. Other seafood main dishes include Roasted Mediterranean Banzino, Organic Scottish Salmon, and the #1 Yellowfin Tuna. The finest meat dishes are well known to guests that enjoy dining at Sea Fire Grill's sister restaurant, Benjamin Steakhouse. They include a Bone-in NY Strip, Filet Mignon, and Porterhouse for Two.

Sides are ideal for you to share at the table and they complement every meal. Choose from Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Seasonal Mushrooms, Shishito Peppers, Lobster Mac & Cheese, and other delectable choices.

Sea Fire Grill presents a beverage program that will please wine enthusiasts, cocktail aficionados and many more. Signature Classic Cocktails with the finest spirits include their Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, or a Negroni. Try some of their specialty drinks like the "Love Potion 2 & 1/3" with Absolut Pear Vodka, Lychee, and Passion Fruit Nectar. You'll definitely fall for this artisanal drink. "Thyme Will Tell" is a balanced blend of Sazerac Whiskey, Thyme, Vermont Maple Syrup and Lemon. Champagne Spritzers are bubbly delights that use spirits and fresh fruit juices. The international fine wine list is carefully curated to include the best wines to pair with your meal.

House made desserts are another highlight of a meal at Sea Fire Grill. They are a sweet finish to a fabulous meal and allow you to linger just a little longer. Relax over coffee, tea, a digestif, or an aperitif to accompany choices that include Tiramisu, Cheesecake, or the best Pecan Pie you'll ever have. It's not too sweet so the taste of the pecans comes shining through. The pie is served with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

We know that when you visit Sea Fire Grill, you will look forward to the next opportunity to dine there with friends and family. It's a New York City restaurant that upholds the tradition of fine hospitality while offering an incomparable meal experience.

Sea Fire Grill is located at 158 East 48th Street, New York, NY 10017. For menus, hours of operation and to make a reservation, please visit https://theseafiregrill.com/.

Follow the restaurant on Instagram @theseafiregrill.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sea Fire Grill



From This Author - Marina Kennedy

