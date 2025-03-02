Review: MEDIUM RARE-Your Delectable Steak Dinner is Now Available Murray Hill

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Medium Rare has perfected the Steak Frites meal with a $34.95 prix fixe that guarantees deliciousness. The restaurant, with its first location was in Washington DC, is now wowing guests in the Murray Hill neighborhood of NYC.

Steak lovers can be very discerning and Medium Rare has the menu that makes meal perfection. We dined early on a Monday evening. The comfortable bistro setting with a French flair is attractive and service is efficient and friendly.

Start off with warm rustic bread and butter while you wait for your salad full of crispy greens topped with a light dijon vinaigrette. Steak is the star of the meal and Medium Rare knows just how to serve it. Their award-winning Culotte Steak is seared to your exact liking. Nicely sliced and plated, it is drizzled with their special savory sauce. And the crispy fresh cut French Fries are the perfect accompaniment to your steak. Surprise! The staff even comes around with complimentary seconds of steak and fries.

Vegan or vegetarian? A great option is the grilled portobello mushroom with fire roasted red pepper sauce. It’s a delectable choice that can also be an opener as a table share.

The beverage menu, with drinks at an additional charge over the prix fixe, is nicely designed to pair with your meal. There’s a choice of five cocktails, beer, and well-selected wines. We highly recommend the Blackberry Sangria, a well-balanced drink with a touch of sweetness. Other cocktails include Hibiscus Margarita and the Pineapple Mule.

Don’t miss dessert. For only $12, the final act is served in a generous portion. Scrumptious choices include Carrot Cake, Key Lime Pie, Apple Pie and a house favorite, the Hot Fudge Sundae. The rich Chocolate Layer Cake is amazing and totally satisfies your chocolate craving.

Brunching on the weekends? Of course! The restaurant’s brunch comes with unlimited cocktails, coffee, juice and soda, for $39.95. It includes Steak Frites with their famous secret sauce or the grilled portobello mushroom with fire roasted pepper sauce. Other choices include Medium Rare’s Benedict; The Ultimate American Breakfast Sandwich; Steak & Eggs; and their specialty, a 24-hour-soaked French Toast with artisanal sausage.

Our readers will like to know that Medium Rare’s co-owners, Mark Bucher and Tom Gregg have an admirable altruistic spirit. They created the “Feed the Fridge” program that sets up refrigerators that his team stocks daily around D.C., Virginia, and New Orleans. The program feeds 3,600 people a day. In New York, the program has plans to work with partners like the Boys & Girls Club to launch the program.

One visit to Medium Rare will never be enough. You’ll soon be gathering your group for a dining opportunity to relish.

Medium Rare is located at 488 3rd Avenue (between 33rd and 34th Streets) New York, NY 10016. For hours of operation and more information, visit HERE and call 212.257.7205.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

