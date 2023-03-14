Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: LA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen is a Go-To Restaurant for Top Latin Inspired Cuisine in a Wonderful Setting

Mar. 14, 2023  
La Pulperia is now celebrating their 10th Anniversary and it's easy to see why the guests in NYC have been coming back for a decade. Their location in the heart of Hell's Kitchen brings together delicious Latin inspired dishes in a stylish, rustic venue. The staff ensures that your dining experience one to remember. They are now serving dinner, weekend brunches and lunch on Saturday and Sunday along with their Happy Hours on Monday to Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

La Pulperia is named after the general stores found throughout South America. The eatery offers simple yet refined cuisine from the countries of Latin America with global influences from places such as Italy and Spain. Chef Miguel Molina

demonstrates his creativity in every dish that is presented from appetizers and salads to main courses.

We came by on a Thursday night just before attending a show. It's nice to know that the theatre district is just a few blocks away making La Pulperia a great destination for pre-theatre meals.

Start every meal with appetizers. The Lobster Taquitos are incredibly delicious filled with fresh, succulent Maine lobster, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado mousse and a spicy mayonnaise. The Queso Fundido will be welcomed by everyone at your table. It is made with creamy Chihuahua cheese, Spanish chorizo, roasted poblano peppers, caramelized onions, served with flour tortillas. A go-to appetizer is the Empanadas. You can order two of these savory pockets that are made with beef, corn and manchego cheese or blue crab meat. Those who enjoy seafood will want to indulge in some Raw Bar and Ceviche selections. The Tuna Tartare is delectable. It is made with sushi grade tuna, avocado, crispy quinoa, and ginger carrot leche de tigre. If you like to start off a meal with a salad, the Burrata Salad is a top choice with baby arugula, heirloom tomato, roasted red peppers, marinated mixed olives garnished with a light balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

When you move on to the Entrees, you'll be delighted by the choices. A customer favorite is Murray's Roasted Chicken. The generous portion of tender roasted chicken is served with poblano pepper mashed potatoes, broccoli rabe, and lime with a savory shallot caper sauce. For those who eat vegan and many more, order the Vegan Roasted Cauliflower. The cauliflower head is perfectly prepared with sunflower seeds, afilia crees salad, crispy red quinoa, smoke piquillo pepper and a romanesco sauce. Meat lovers will want to order the Skirt Steak. The tender 10-ounce steak is served with roasted potatoes, marinated red pepper, green salad and chimichurri. We'll return soon for the Moqueca Mixta, a seafood dish with all your favorites and the Short Ribs Papardelle. Be sure to round out your meal with a side of of Coconut Rice, Fried Plantains, Broccoli Rabe and more. They are sharable portions for your table.

It's especially easy to pair drinks with your meal. The beverage program has wine, beer, and one of our favorites, Sangria with a choice of red or white. Mixologist Daniel Villanueva has created a menu of inventive, flavorful cocktails such as the Upscale Margarita with Aldez Tequila Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar with a salted rim. The Del Callao is a well-balanced drink with Pisco, hibiscus, passion fruit, Chile Morita syrup and lime juice. Or try the unique cocktail, The Mean Julep with whiskey, fresh lime juice, Chile Morita Syrup, mint, 24K golden flakes, smoked.

Of course, there's always a bit of sweet for a scrumptious finish. Items like their rich warm Chocolate Volcano or luscious Flan with notes of vanilla and caramel.

Brunch is made better with vibrant entertainment. On Saturdays and Sundays, La Pulperia presents a Drag Brunch from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm with two seatings, one at 12:00 pm and another at 2:30. Reservations are highly recommended.

Simply stated, La Pulperia is a restaurant that will please anyone who enters their door. Make plans to stop by for drinks and dine with them soon.

La Pulperia is located at 623 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, just a short walk from the Theatre District. The restaurant is currently open for dinner and weekend brunch. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://lapulperianyc.com/ or call 646.669.8984.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of La Pulperia



From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


