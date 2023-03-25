Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm that shouldn't be missed. Located on 6th Avenue at 57th Street, the restaurant's beautiful botanical setting has comfy seating for all size parties, an open kitchen, and a welcoming bar and lounge area. The floor-to-ceiling windows with street views add to the venue's airy ambiance. Whether you're going to a Broadway, City Center, Carnegie Hall, Radio City, The Paris or 59E59 Theaters, Jams is just a short walk to some of the best performances in town. The service is excellent ensuring you will get to your show right on time!

Jam's Executive Chef, Jonathan Waxman has been named "Best Chef in NYC" by the James Beard Foundation. He brings inspired, seasonal cuisine to the menu with locally sourced ingredients and the perfect fusion of fresh flavors. The pre-theatre special has guest favorites that are also on the regular menu. While the offerings are due to change this spring, we experienced the current selections that were absolutely delicious and beautifully presented.

Salad lovers will appreciate the generous portions that start the meal. The Delicate Squash Salad is vegan and gluten-free made with Roasted Lancaster Delicata Squash, Baby Spinach, a light Maple Dressing topped with Vegan Feta. The Grilled Baby Gems, with a savory Green Goddess dressing, is also vegan and gluten-free.

For the second course, continue your meal with one of three entrees. The Hudson Valley Trout couldn't be better served with a Sweet Potato Puree, Delicata Squash and Confit Shallots. We highly recommend Chef Waxman's signature dish, JW Chicken. The tender Green Circle Organic Chicken is served with Roasted Potatoes and Salsa Verde. If you're in the mood for a hearty main course, the NY Strip Steak is served with Grilled Heirloom Carrots and Chermoula Sauce. There is a $20 upcharge for the steak. It's nice to know that both the trout dish and the strip steak are gluten-free.

Pair your meal with one of the outstanding choices from the beverage menu. There is an impressive wine list with selections by the glass or bottle. The cocktail menu offers the classics along with artisanal drinks you won't find anywhere else. The Greenhouse is a refreshing cocktail with botanist gin, lime, cucumber, kale, celery, and citrus. Other go-to cocktails include Sunburnt on SB, a mix of hansons organic vodka, coco water, mango, lime, peychauds bitters, and ginger beer or the JW Margarita with casamigos blanco tequila, cointreau, lime, and agave.

For the curtain call, finish your pre-theatre dining experience with a luscious Chocolate Tart with the rich flavors of White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut topped with Chocolate Ice Cream.

Our readers will like to keep Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park on their radar. They also serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The restaurant is treasured for top-notch dining in midtown.

Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park is located at 1414 6th Avenue (at 58th Street) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/central-park/taste/jams. And follow Jams on Instagram @jams_nyc.

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park