Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park

Mar. 25, 2023  
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm that shouldn't be missed. Located on 6th Avenue at 57th Street, the restaurant's beautiful botanical setting has comfy seating for all size parties, an open kitchen, and a welcoming bar and lounge area. The floor-to-ceiling windows with street views add to the venue's airy ambiance. Whether you're going to a Broadway, City Center, Carnegie Hall, Radio City, The Paris or 59E59 Theaters, Jams is just a short walk to some of the best performances in town. The service is excellent ensuring you will get to your show right on time!

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Jam's Executive Chef, Jonathan Waxman has been named "Best Chef in NYC" by the James Beard Foundation. He brings inspired, seasonal cuisine to the menu with locally sourced ingredients and the perfect fusion of fresh flavors. The pre-theatre special has guest favorites that are also on the regular menu. While the offerings are due to change this spring, we experienced the current selections that were absolutely delicious and beautifully presented.

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Salad lovers will appreciate the generous portions that start the meal. The Delicate Squash Salad is vegan and gluten-free made with Roasted Lancaster Delicata Squash, Baby Spinach, a light Maple Dressing topped with Vegan Feta. The Grilled Baby Gems, with a savory Green Goddess dressing, is also vegan and gluten-free.

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

For the second course, continue your meal with one of three entrees. The Hudson Valley Trout couldn't be better served with a Sweet Potato Puree, Delicata Squash and Confit Shallots. We highly recommend Chef Waxman's signature dish, JW Chicken. The tender Green Circle Organic Chicken is served with Roasted Potatoes and Salsa Verde. If you're in the mood for a hearty main course, the NY Strip Steak is served with Grilled Heirloom Carrots and Chermoula Sauce. There is a $20 upcharge for the steak. It's nice to know that both the trout dish and the strip steak are gluten-free.

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Pair your meal with one of the outstanding choices from the beverage menu. There is an impressive wine list with selections by the glass or bottle. The cocktail menu offers the classics along with artisanal drinks you won't find anywhere else. The Greenhouse is a refreshing cocktail with botanist gin, lime, cucumber, kale, celery, and citrus. Other go-to cocktails include Sunburnt on SB, a mix of hansons organic vodka, coco water, mango, lime, peychauds bitters, and ginger beer or the JW Margarita with casamigos blanco tequila, cointreau, lime, and agave.

For the curtain call, finish your pre-theatre dining experience with a luscious Chocolate Tart with the rich flavors of White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut topped with Chocolate Ice Cream.

Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best

Our readers will like to keep Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park on their radar. They also serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The restaurant is treasured for top-notch dining in midtown.

Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park is located at 1414 6th Avenue (at 58th Street) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/central-park/taste/jams. And follow Jams on Instagram @jams_nyc.

Photo Credit: 1 Hotel Central Park



GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month Photo
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month
Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor Malbec Month.
OLDAYS Comes to TriBeCa Photo
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style Photo
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style
Easter Sunday is just days away and it's the perfect time to make your final brunch, lunch or dinner plans.
PROJECT III Celebrates Evolving Future of Engaging Performances with Launch Party Hosted b Photo
PROJECT III Celebrates Evolving Future of Engaging Performances with Launch Party Hosted by Monet's Garden on 4/10
Project III also known as the People's Performance Project is a performing arts initiative made up of creators from around the globe that sponsor, facilitate, and collaborate with dance companies, independent artists, and freelancers. They are pleased to announce their official launch event on Monday, April 10 hosted by Monet's Garden: Immersive Experience.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce TheaterInterview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce Theater
April 5, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Janet Eiber. She gave us fascinating insights about her career, the Company and the season ahead at Joyce Theater.
Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®
April 5, 2023

For the first time, Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®.
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec MonthGRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month
April 5, 2023

Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor Malbec Month.
Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23
April 4, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon Lawrence about her career and 'The Shot' at NJ Rep.
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCaOL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
April 4, 2023

OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
share