Review: GUI STEAKHOUSE in the Theatre District is Superb from Start to Finish

Every aspect of the dining experience at GUI Steakhouse is a pleasure. This modern, elegant restaurant, in the heart of the theatre district, opened its doors in late February and is already a popular favorite with theatregoers and many others. Before or after the show, the restaurant provides meal perfection. The decor is absolutely stunning with beautiful touches throughout that create a relaxing atmosphere. The dining room features seating for all size parties, a grand open kitchen and a spacious bar. Elevate your dining experience and make plans for a meal at this marvelous steakhouse.

GUI Steakhouse’s Chef and Founder, Sungchul Shim brings his impressive background to the restaurant. He is acclaimed for his Michelin-starred restaurants, Kochi and Mari. Chef Shim infuses classic steakhouse fare with Korean flavors and seasonal ingredients to tantalize the palate. Alongside Shim is the talented Chef de Cuisine, Louis Robles. Menu items that seem familiar are taken to new heights.

Chef Sungchul Shim has stated, "Our steakhouse menu has been meticulously crafted to cater to both steak enthusiasts and those eager to explore new flavors, while also being accessible and familiarly comforting to patrons who love a traditional American steakhouse experience with a sprinkling of Asian influences.”

There are so many tempting choices on the menu that you may have some difficulty deciding. Trust your servers to give great advice and guide you for a wonderful meal. There is a top selection of premium dry-aged American steaks, including USDA Prime cuts alongside exquisite Japanese A5 Champion Awarded Wagyu from Kagoshima, Japan measured by the ounce. The menu also features diverse seafood selections and showcases contemporary Asian dishes inspired by Chef Shim’s heritage from the Jeolla province known for lush landscapes and rich culinary traditions. Each dish served at GUI Steakhouse is crafted to blend tradition with innovation for an unforgettable dining experience that invites you to return again and again.

Begin your meal with a selection from the Fisherman’s Boat with oysters, lobster tail, prawn and more. There’s also Caviar service and an array of delectable Starters. The Caesar Salad is one of a kind made with gem lettuce, candied anchovy, anchovy dressing, and milk bread croutons that combine for a taste sensation. Other appetizers include the Double Cooked Thick Cut Bacon, Mari’s Spicy Tuna Tar Tar, and a house favorite that we highly recommend, the Hwe Muchim, Hamachi with papaya salad and leche de tigre.

The variety of mains will satisfy all tastes and styles. The USDA Prime Rib is an exceptionally tender beef dish prepared to your exact liking with Shio Kombu and Koji Crust, Horseradish Cream and Hwayo Au Jus. Steak lovers will also want to indulge in choices that include Bone-In Ribeye, Thick Cut Galbi, and more. Steak sauces add a well-balanced burst of flavor to your steaks such as the GUI Steak Sauce, Bearnaise, Chimichurri, Black Garlic Bordelaise, Diane Sauce, and the Charon Sauce. The Herb and Butter Garlic is a rich, tasty finish for any dish. Other entrees to relish include Grilled Chicken, Olive Jeju Flounder, and Eggplant Katsu. Complement your meal with flavorful, shareables such as Dan Dan Noodle and Kimchi Wagyu Fried Rice. Add a side like Wild Mushroom, French Fries, or our favorite, Pea Leaves. Each and every menu item is attractively presented to enhance your meal experience.

The beverage program at GUI Steakhouse has been thoughtfully designed to please guests and pair with the cuisine. Cocktail enthusiasts will appreciate drinks that include The Biltmore with Mizu green tea shochu, Lillet blanc aperitif, Ming River baiju, Sakura bitters, and Wakamomo peach. The Gui-tini is a creative mix of Adray blended scotch whisky, Tres tribus cuishe mezcal, Steak dripping infuse Bodegas Barbadillo Atamàn vermut, Orange bitters, Umami bitters, Orange essence, and their House-made beef jerky. There is a very impressive fine wine and spirits list includes craft soju and makgeolli.

Relax a little longer. Luscious desserts, expertly crafted by Pastry Chef, Sarah Smith, are a grand finale to a wonderful meal. Selections include Black & White Mousse, Baked Alaska, Walnut Cake and more. Enjoy them with a cup of tea, coffee or an aperitif.

The team at GUI Steakhouse is beyond outstanding. They ensure your meal is tops from the first moment to the last. Make plans to visit soon. It’s a premier spot for New Yorkers and guests of the city.

Our readers will like to know that in the same building as GUI Steakhouse Chef Shim has launched the elegant Bar 92, located on the ground floor. Bar 92 offers an enticing, unique beverage menu and food choices in a sophisticated setting. It's ideal before being ushered upstairs to the GUI Steakhouse or whenever you are in the neighborhood.

GUI Steakhouse is located at 776 8th Ave (at 48th Street) New York, NY. Reservations can be made on their website at www.guinyc.com or by calling (646) 329-5929. And follow on social media @gui.nyc for updates and exclusive offers.

Photo Credit: Molly Tavoletti

