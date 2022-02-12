Restaurant Titans Introduce Tasty New Digs at HANCOCK ST. in NYC

Editor's Note: We welcome this guest contribution by Julie Sagoskin. Our readers will enjoy her article about Hancock St. in the West Village.

Julie Sagoskin is the editor-in-chief of PARK Magazine, New York's latest luxury lifestyle publication. She was previously editor of Resident Magazine and also co-hosted talk shows on AM 970 The Answer and WABC Talk Radio. Next up you will be able to watch her upcoming entertainment and lifestyle segments on WLNY shows Wake Up With Marci and Your Best Self TV. You can follow Julie on Instagram is @allthefamenoneofthefortune.

With a flair for curating fun vibes and fine fare, famed restaurateur John McDonald, founder of Mercer Street Hospitality Group, introduces Hancock St., downtown's most delicious new spot. Along with McDonald, whose palatable portfolio includes Lure Fishbar and Bistrot Leo amongst other notable dining destinations, Executive Chef Ryan Schmidtberger, who has previously headed up kitchens at Lure Fishbar and The River Café, brings his tasty techniques to the American inspired Hancock St.

It might be cold outside, but this West Village space offers both inside and outdoor seating year-round so that you can enjoy savory plates surrounded by string lights and lush greenery in their private garden veranda. Dig into Chef Ryan's delectable brunch and dinner bites featuring fresh seafood offerings including a raw bar selection of Oysters and Shrimp Cocktail. Craving caviar? With one of the most affordable caviar services in the city, get your fill of this delicious delicacy. Other favorites include their selection of homemade plates of pasta which are prepared daily. With their popular pastas and jarred sauces now available to-go, you can enjoy the best of Hancock St. at home. This upscale chic yet cozy space also hosts weekly specials such as Prime Rib Night every Saturday as well as delivery options - it's not hard to see why Hancock St. has quickly become a beloved neighborhood favorite.

Start your tasty culinary tour with East and West Coast Oysters which are served with shaved scallions and a trio of exclusive house sauces including a plum wine mignonette, serrano salsa verde and Chef Ryan's spicy hot sauce. Other scrumptious specialties include Yellowfin Tuna & Crispy Potato, composed of fresh tuna with sesame, truffle-yuzu sauce and scallions served on crispy potato hash browns, Chef's version of your favorite fast food breakfast potatoes which are also available with additional toppings like Uni or Scottish Salmon. Other creative creations on this mouthwatering menu are the Duck Bolognese & Whole Wheat Mafaldine made with housemade pasta, roasted shiitake mushrooms and a rosemary manchego, as well as a perfectly prepared Crispy Veal Schnitzel which is served golden brown and served over roasted dill potatoes with a lemon-caper sauce. Classic American comfort food favorites you won't want to miss are the Adult Mac & Cheese, made with fresh housemade pasta, two-year aged parmesan and house-cultured butter plus their Schmidt Burger - a nod to chef Ryan's last name, you're sure to fall in love with every bite of this burger which features an aged prime beef patty with white cheddar and all the fixings on a toasted brioche sesame seed bun.

Sit back, relax and savor their Russian Osetra Caviar service featuring four or eight ounces of caviar, with accompaniments including sour cream and onion potato chips and creme fraiche. Pair each course with the perfect beverage and toast to your tasty time at Hancock St. when you choose from a varied selection of American wine producers and innovative cocktails such as the Noir Martini with Chopin vodka, vermouth and California black olives, the Grand Manhattan with rye and vermouth, or the Smoked Margarita with mezcal, lime, agave, Cointreau and smoked sea salt.

With almost half a century of combined experience in the restaurant business and multiple awards between them, Mcdonald and Chef Ryan are bringing New York's hospitality industry back with this sleek and scrumptious hot spot which has to be seen - or tasted - to be believed.

Hancock St. is located at 257 6th Ave, New York, NY 10014. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.hancockst.com/ and phone 212.645.0193.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung