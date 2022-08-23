Reál Sangria is Delicious Classic Refreshment

"Shaw-Ross International Importers has been importing the Reál Sangria for over 25 years, a refreshing, and delicious drink to sip as you wrap up your summertime fun and look forward to the fall.

For hundreds of years, sangria has been a popular drink throughout Spain. Classic sangria is a blend of wine and fruit flavors to produce a sweet, festive drink. Its origins can be traced to the southern region of Spain, where it was a beverage for people experiencing the summer's heat.

Americans had their first sip of sangria at the 1964 World's Fair in New York City. The Spanish Pavillion served it to visitors and it was an instant success. Now more than 50 years later, sangria continues to be popular whenever friends and families gather.

Reál Sangria has been the number one imported Sangria to date by combining creative marketing with Shaw Ross' dynamic sales force. As a versatile favorite, it is available in both a red and a white varieities in sizes ranging from 250ml cans to 3L boxes. It is easy to serve at home, on the go, and at your next party.

Whatever the occasion, keep it real with Reál Sangria.

