ROASTED MASALA on the Upper West Side Expands Menu Options with Impossible Foods

Roasted Masala, the popular Indian restaurant on the Upper West Side introduces a new Impossible Foods Menu that features a variety of their signature Indian specialties crafted with Impossible Foods™.

The restaurant already offers a myriad of vegetarian and vegan options on their menu. Roasted Masala can now offer patrons a chance to enjoy their popular meat dishes without any compromise to their dietary lifestyles.

Highlights from the menu includes:

· Impossible Tikka Masala: fenugreek and tomato sauce.

· Impossible Korma: cashew and almond sauce.

· Impossible Vindaloo: vinegar, red chili paste, spices.

· Impossible Xacuti: roasted spices pureed with coconut.

· Impossible Cafreal: coriander, mint, tamarind and green chili sauce.

· Impossible Dosa: rice flour crepe.

Roasted Masala is located at 914 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.roastedmasala.com/ or call 917.388.3586 .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roasted Masala





