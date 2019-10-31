ROASTED MASALA on the Upper West Side Expands Menu Options with Impossible Foods
Roasted Masala, the popular Indian restaurant on the Upper West Side introduces a new Impossible Foods Menu that features a variety of their signature Indian specialties crafted with Impossible Foods™.
The restaurant already offers a myriad of vegetarian and vegan options on their menu. Roasted Masala can now offer patrons a chance to enjoy their popular meat dishes without any compromise to their dietary lifestyles.
Highlights from the menu includes:
· Impossible Tikka Masala: fenugreek and tomato sauce.
· Impossible Korma: cashew and almond sauce.
· Impossible Vindaloo: vinegar, red chili paste, spices.
· Impossible Xacuti: roasted spices pureed with coconut.
· Impossible Cafreal: coriander, mint, tamarind and green chili sauce.
· Impossible Dosa: rice flour crepe.
Roasted Masala is located at 914 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.roastedmasala.com/ or call 917.388.3586 .
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roasted Masala