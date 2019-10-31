FOOD & WINE
ROASTED MASALA on the Upper West Side Expands Menu Options with Impossible Foods

Article Pixel Oct. 31, 2019  
Roasted Masala, the popular Indian restaurant on the Upper West Side introduces a new Impossible Foods Menu that features a variety of their signature Indian specialties crafted with Impossible Foods™.

The restaurant already offers a myriad of vegetarian and vegan options on their menu. Roasted Masala can now offer patrons a chance to enjoy their popular meat dishes without any compromise to their dietary lifestyles.

Highlights from the menu includes:

· Impossible Tikka Masala: fenugreek and tomato sauce.

· Impossible Korma: cashew and almond sauce.

· Impossible Vindaloo: vinegar, red chili paste, spices.

· Impossible Xacuti: roasted spices pureed with coconut.

· Impossible Cafreal: coriander, mint, tamarind and green chili sauce.

· Impossible Dosa: rice flour crepe.

Roasted Masala is located at 914 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit https://www.roastedmasala.com/ or call 917.388.3586 .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roasted Masala



