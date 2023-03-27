REYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham Recipes

Taco Bell is bringing back its ultra-spicy Volcano Menu, Burger King just dropped spicy chicken fries - and now foil icon Reynolds is bringing the heat to your Easter Spread with three new unique HOT HAM recipes. They are sure will tantalize the tastebuds of your friends and family.

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil is the durable cooking companion to make these hot hams with easy prep, cook and cleanup.

Here are three extreme spice-inspired Easter ham recipes - if you dare.

-The Hot Honey Ham has a super-charged honey glaze with a spicy twist, sprinkled with a kick of red pepper flakes and topped with candied jalapenos.

The Habanero Chipotle Ham spotlights the small but mighty habanero, which packs a piquant punch alongside the smoky flavors of roasted chipotle peppers.

-The Buffalo Ham serves up a hot and tangy centerpiece to your celebration - with decorative celery too! - that's sure to make you break a sweat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reynolds