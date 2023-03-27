Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

REYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham Recipes

REYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham Recipes

Mar. 27, 2023  
REYNOLDS WRAP Hot Easter Ham Recipes

Taco Bell is bringing back its ultra-spicy Volcano Menu, Burger King just dropped spicy chicken fries - and now foil icon Reynolds is bringing the heat to your Easter Spread with three new unique HOT HAM recipes. They are sure will tantalize the tastebuds of your friends and family.

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil is the durable cooking companion to make these hot hams with easy prep, cook and cleanup.

Here are three extreme spice-inspired Easter ham recipes - if you dare.

-The Hot Honey Ham has a super-charged honey glaze with a spicy twist, sprinkled with a kick of red pepper flakes and topped with candied jalapenos.

The Habanero Chipotle Ham spotlights the small but mighty habanero, which packs a piquant punch alongside the smoky flavors of roasted chipotle peppers.

-The Buffalo Ham serves up a hot and tangy centerpiece to your celebration - with decorative celery too! - that's sure to make you break a sweat.

For more information on Reynolds, their products, and additional recipes, please visit https://www.reynoldsbrands.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reynolds



GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month Photo
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month
Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor Malbec Month.
OLDAYS Comes to TriBeCa Photo
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
Join the Joy with Aperol®s Debut at Coachella Music Festival® Photo
Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®
For the first time, Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®.
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style Photo
EASTER DINING-Your Go-To Spots to Enjoy the Holiday in Style
Easter Sunday is just days away and it's the perfect time to make your final brunch, lunch or dinner plans.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce TheaterInterview: Artistic Director, Janet Eiber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce Theater
April 5, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Janet Eiber. She gave us fascinating insights about her career, the Company and the season ahead at Joyce Theater.
Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®Join the Joy with Aperol®'s Debut at Coachella Music Festival®
April 5, 2023

For the first time, Aperol®, the iconic Italian aperitivo, will be bringing music fans together to make memories of a lifetime at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival®.
GRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec MonthGRAFFIGNA WINERY-Ideal for Malbec Month
April 5, 2023

Graffigna, Argentina's third most historic winery, offers two accessible bottles to honor Malbec Month.
Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23Interview: Sharon Lawrence in THE SHOT at NJ Rep 4/6 to 4/23
April 4, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon Lawrence about her career and 'The Shot' at NJ Rep.
OL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCaOL'DAYS Comes to TriBeCa
April 4, 2023

OL'DAYS, the stylish and charming all-day cafe, opened its second outpost in NYC on Wednesday, April 5th in TriBeCa on 73 Warren Street.
share